Glencoe boys drop nonleague game with Southridge (Photos) Pamplin Media Group Wade Evanson Author email Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Glencoe faced Southridge in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Glencoe High School. Wade Evanson Glencoe faced Southridge in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Glencoe High School. Pamplin Media Group Glencoe faced Southridge in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Glencoe High School. Pamplin Media Group Glencoe faced Southridge in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Glencoe High School. Pamplin Media Group Glencoe faced Southridge in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Glencoe High School. Pamplin Media Group Glencoe faced Southridge in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Glencoe High School. Pamplin Media Group Glencoe faced Southridge in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Glencoe High School. Wade Evanson Glencoe faced Southridge in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Glencoe High School. Pamplin Media Group Glencoe faced Southridge in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Glencoe High School. Pamplin Media Group Glencoe faced Southridge in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Glencoe High School. Pamplin Media Group Glencoe faced Southridge in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Glencoe High School. Pamplin Media Group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Glencoe boys basketball team hosted Metro League Southridge on Tuesday night, Jan. 3, at Glencoe High School. The Skyhawks proved too much for the Crimson Tide, defeating home Glencoe 86-29.Junior guard Kaden Groenig led all scorers with 17 points, while the Tide were led by Cooper Landaker who made three 3-pointers en route to nine points.In all, Southridge had eight players score seven or more points in the game.The Skyhawks outrebounded Glencoe 38-15.With the win, Southridge improved to 9-2, while the Tide finished their nonleague schedule 5-6 and will open league play on Jan. 10, at Liberty. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southridge Glencoe High School Sport Basketball Kaden Groenig Landaker Scorer Basketball Team Point Wade Evanson Author email Follow Wade Evanson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events