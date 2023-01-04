The Glencoe boys basketball team hosted Metro League Southridge on Tuesday night, Jan. 3, at Glencoe High School. The Skyhawks proved too much for the Crimson Tide, defeating home Glencoe 86-29.

Junior guard Kaden Groenig led all scorers with 17 points, while the Tide were led by Cooper Landaker who made three 3-pointers en route to nine points.