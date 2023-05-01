Experience and — hopefully — health are paying dividends for Glencoe baseball.
With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Crimson Tide find themselves in third place in the Pacific Conference standings and on pace to earn a postseason bid. Head coach Andy Ackerman said he’s excited about what’s to come, especially with his team mostly recovered from what’s been an injury and illness-plagued team for much of the season.
“We've dropped games that we've had no business losing due to injuries and illnesses,” Ackerman said. “As of this week, it is the first time we're playing at a full roster and even that we're still recovering. Now that we're in the thick of things with league play, I hope we can begin peaking and hitting our stride to make a run at the automatic playoff berths.”
The top three teams in the final Pacific Conference standings earn automatic bids into the state playoffs, and in addition to the 21 overall automatic qualifiers, the highest 11 ranked teams not in automatically too will earn spots. Ackerman believes his team is trending in the right direction to find themselves in the mix, but at the same time understands there is still plenty more work to do.
“Our overall health as I stated previously will be key, but our mindset has changed from being a team that tries to win, to a team that is trying to accomplish smaller tasks throughout the game that will eventually give us the best chance at a win,” the coach said. “With the combination of those two things, I like our chances as we begin to close out the season.”
The Tide roster consists of eight seniors and returns five first and second team all-leaguers from last season, including senior catcher Andrew Probst; junior infielder Diego Richards; senior utility player Blake Sehorn; senior pitcher Camren Stortro; and junior first baseman James Kingsbury. But while all five continue to play big roles for the team individually, Ackerman believes their and the senior class’ true value is what they do collectively to lead the squad on and off the field.
“Blake Sehorn has been a leader through his dedication and his commitment to his teammates and the program, however, in all reality the senior class as a whole including Andrew Probst, Cam Stortro, Oliver Rhodes, Cayden Mack and Andy Young have been great leaders in the clubhouse and statistically,” Ackerman said. “All of the seniors, including Malcolm Armstrong and Andrew Bouska, are on the same page where they will play wherever or do anything in order to help our team succeed.”
Ackerman also noted that along with his experienced contributors, the team’s also gotten valuable contributions from junior outfielder Brody Baird, junior second baseman Drew Bastinelli, and sophomore second baseman and pitcher Lucas Culbertson who the coach said has been invaluable filling in for injured and/or sick players.
“He (Culbertson) has made some big plays in big moments of games,” Ackerman said.
Pitching has been one of the team’s strong suits thus far this season with Stortro and Jake Jones leading the way on the mound, but Ackerman pointed to Probst, Young and Sehorn’s bats doing their part, along with a stout defense that’s provided the pitching staff with invaluable confidence when on the bump.
“We haven’t made many errors throughout the season and our pitchers appreciate that,” the coach said. “It makes it a lot easier to pitch knowing full well that the defense behind you will run the ball down in the outfield or knock down a hard-hit ball, keeping runners from advancing.”
To the contrary, the coach added that he’d like to see the team get more consistent at the plate.
“There is always the need and desire to hit better throughout the entirety of a game,” Ackerman said. “I feel like we're better than where we were at the beginning of the season, but again, would want more consistency throughout the lineup.”
And where might that take them? To the playoffs hopefully.
“Originally, our goal was to host a playoff game, but once the injuries and illnesses started to happen that goal got derailed,” Ackerman said. “At this point, our goal is to knock off the top tier teams and get into the playoffs.”
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."