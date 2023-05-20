J.J. D’Orazio has now hit safely in seven straight games, with none bigger than his two-RBI tenth inning single to lift the visiting Hops to a 5-3 win over Eugene on Friday night, May 19, at PK Park in Eugene.
The extra-inning win was the third in as many tries for Hillsboro (14-23) this season.
Hops pitchers issued 10 base-on-balls in the game, but the Ems were unable to capitalize on the Hillsboro free passes, batting just 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position.
Josh Day too continued his hot streak, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double. After a 5-for-86 start to the season, the former Missouri Tiger has now hit in seven straight games and has reached base nine times in the last three games. Ivan Melendez also extended his hitting streak to a dozen games with a fourth inning single.
Eugene (20-16) got the scoring started with a Victor Bericoto sacrifice fly in the first inning, but Hillsboro tied the game 1-1 on a Gary Mattis RBI-single to center and inning later. The Hops took a 3-1 lead in the fourth on a Shane Muntz sacrifice fly and later a Day RBI-double. Eugene tied it 3-3 in the sixth, setting up D’Orazio’s game-winner in the tenth.
D’Orazio finished the game 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs-scored.
Tyler Myrick got the win for Hillsboro, while Carlos Meza took the loss for Eugene.
The two teams will square-off again at 6:05 p.m. this evening at PK Park.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."