Hops_AquaSox_041123_D5S7783.jpg

Shane Muntz (28) of the Hillsboro Hops celebrates his fifth inning two run homer with J.J. D’Orazio (8)during a game earlier this season.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

J.J. D’Orazio has now hit safely in seven straight games, with none bigger than his two-RBI tenth inning single to lift the visiting Hops to a 5-3 win over Eugene on Friday night, May 19, at PK Park in Eugene.

The extra-inning win was the third in as many tries for Hillsboro (14-23) this season.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you