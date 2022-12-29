First year Century head girls basketball coach Kyle Brayton has his work cut out for him. But with a fresh approach, a slowly building confidence and a handful of wins, the coach and his Jaguar girls are undoubtedly headed in the right direction.

“Really happy with all the work that they've been putting in it's really come out in our practices and showing up in the games,” Brayton said following his team’s 43-22 win over Aloha on Dec. 28. “I know they had a rough season last year and so I've been trying to make this a bounce-back season and comeback season. And with our roster we can really compete and they're starting to realize it, so it's a matter of just kind of building upon that with every game.”

