First year Century head girls basketball coach Kyle Brayton has his work cut out for him. But with a fresh approach, a slowly building confidence and a handful of wins, the coach and his Jaguar girls are undoubtedly headed in the right direction.
“Really happy with all the work that they've been putting in it's really come out in our practices and showing up in the games,” Brayton said following his team’s 43-22 win over Aloha on Dec. 28. “I know they had a rough season last year and so I've been trying to make this a bounce-back season and comeback season. And with our roster we can really compete and they're starting to realize it, so it's a matter of just kind of building upon that with every game.”
Century wasted little time extinguishing the Warriors, jumping out to a 23-1 first quarter lead on the back of a feverish full court press that led to 11 quick points. Brayton said that’s something they’ve recently worked on in practice and something they’d like to be able to do against all types of competition going forward.
“We wanted to really hit them with some pressure,” he said. “We tried out a new defense and only had a day of practice with it, but the girls executed it really well, played hard and definitely think that’s something we can use going forward.”
The win over Aloha was Century’s seventh in 10 tries this year, which is already three more than they managed all of last year. Brayton said his goal from the get-go was and remains developing a new culture and convincing the Jaguars they can and will win games.
“This is a new era that I had to get started in the offseason,” Brayton said. “We started meeting with the players, especially the seniors back in September and October, and help them understand that we need to build this from the ground up. It’s not just about the varsity, but about developing kids at the JV level so the whole program is strong.”
Luckily for the new coach he has a nice mix of upper and underclassmen to work with.
The team is led by seniors Jenna Walkenhorst and sharpshooter Paige Edgar, along with sophomores Kami Carmean and Alyssa Loza. Brayton said Walkenhorst — who was a second team All-Pacific Conference player last season — is the heart and soul of the team, bringing energy and toughness to a group quickly being defined by such.
“She’s a walking double-double,” the coach said. “She’s positive in the locker room, is always willing to take that extra lap in practice, and is just a go-getter on the boards. She’s does all the things I ask of her without complaint.”
The coach described Carmean as “one of the fastest players I’ve seen on the court,” and Loza — who sat out much of the game versus Aloha after twisting her ankle early — as a burgeoning forward who last year played the guard position.
“She’s becoming a great forward for us,” Brayton said. “She was a guard last year and I think that made her uncomfortable, but at the forward position she’s become one of our highest scorers and is becoming a really great four.”
At the point the Jags are starting freshman Mia Brownson, who Brayton said has really impressed to this point. The coach said he was originally hesitant to start the 5-foot-4 freshman, but since doing so has watched her score 31 points in a win over West Albany and 19 more in a win over crosstown Hillsboro.
He said he knew coming in that she was a talented scorer, but at the same time didn’t expect the type of potency she’s brought to the table thus far.
“When she’s on fire she’s nuclear,” the coach said. “She’s really stepped up. It’s really impressive to see her handle the ball and she’s even rebounding. When she’s on she’s unstoppable. She’s going to be huge going forward.”
The coach said this team is defined by players' hustle and aggressiveness and believes that defense and rebounding will take them where they need to and want to go. Being new to the league, he’s not entirely sure what to expect from the competition, nor where his team will fall amongst them. But while that may work against them in some ways, it may equally work in their favor.
“I think we’re kind of a wild card,” he said. “I think we’re going to surprise people because of last year, along with the improvement we’ve made. We’ve already improved a lot, now we just need to keep improving and progressing until we get into league play and see if we can make a run for the playoffs.”
They’ll need confidence to do it, and their coach thinks they’re getting it — every game.
“We’ve already gotten some good experience,” he said. “Now we just need to realize that we have some solid players and can compete.”