Hops D'Orazio 1

Catcher J.J. D’Orazio (8) of the Hillsboro Hops at bat during a game earlier this season. D'Orazio had two hits for the Hops in a 4-3 loss to Vancouver on May 6, at Ron Tonkin Field.

 Wade Evanson

It just keeps getting weirder for the Hops who watched the eventual winning run cross the plate as the result of an ninth inning balk in a 4-3 loss to Vancouver on Saturday, May 6, at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.

With runners on the corners and the game tied 3-3, Hillsboro pitcher Jose Alcantara was called for a balk, bringing home Dasan Brown who had stolen third base a pitch earlier.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

