It just keeps getting weirder for the Hops who watched the eventual winning run cross the plate as the result of an ninth inning balk in a 4-3 loss to Vancouver on Saturday, May 6, at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.
With runners on the corners and the game tied 3-3, Hillsboro pitcher Jose Alcantara was called for a balk, bringing home Dasan Brown who had stolen third base a pitch earlier.
The loss overshadowed an impressive performance by Hops starter Yu-Min Lin who allowed a single earned run on one hit, while striking out eight and walking one in 3.2 innings of work.
Alcantara took the loss after giving up two earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched.
Canadians starting pitcher Sahian Santos was impressive on the hill, allowing no earned runs on three hits in five innings of work.
Vancouver scored the game’s first run in the fourth when a Gabriel Martinez double plated Rainer Nunez, and the visitors struck again an inning later on a Devonte Brown ground ball to first base that scored Riley Tirotta for a 2-0 lead. Hillsboro however answered with a run of their own on a Canadians wild pitch, then took the lead in the seventh on an RBI single by Ivan Melendez and a J.J. D’Orazio ground ball that plated Wilderd Patino.
The visitors tied the game 3-3 in the eighth on a Martinez RBI single to left field, setting up the game-winning blunder in the ninth.
Martinez and Tirotta each finished with two hits for Vancouver.
Hillsboro was led by Melendez and D’Orazio who were a combined 4-for-8 with two RBI.
The series with Vancouver culminates with a 1:05 p.m. game today at Ron Tonkin Field. The Hops will be on the road the next two weeks with series’ at Spokane and Eugene.
Featured Local Savings
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."