Make it five in a row.
Hillsboro’s slide continued with a 5-3 loss to rival Eugene in the third game of a six-game set on Friday, April 21, at PK Park in Eugene.
The Ems scored four unanswered runs to break a 1-1 fourth inning tie, then held off a late Hops rally and keep their dreams of a six-game sweep alive with the win on a cool but dry night in Eugene.
Former Oregon State Beaver outfielder Wade Meckler did much of the damage for the home Ems, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs-scored. As a result, the 2022 eight round pick of the San Francisco Giants upped his season batting average to .500 (20-for-40) and tallied his sixth double of the year.
The Ems plated the game’s first run in the third inning on a home run by first baseman Victor Bericoto. Hillsboro answered with a run of their own an inning later when another former Beaver, Gavin Logan, plated Shane Muntz with a triple to right field.
Eugene broke the tie in the bottom of the fourth when a Logan Wyatt single drove home Meckler following the first of his two doubles, then and Adrian Sugastey base knock plated Wyatt to make it 3-1.
The Ems made it 4-1 in the sixth on another Sugastey RBI single.
Eugene made it 5-1 before Hillsboro got two runs in the eighth on back-to-back RBI singles by Wilderd Patino and Gary Mattis Jr, and had the game’s tying runs in scoring position before the Ems’ Matt Olsen struck out Hillsboro’s Josh Day to end the threat.
Joe Kemlage got the win for Eugene, throwing two scoreless innings in relief.
Hops starter Dylan Ray took the loss, allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking none.
Both Meckler and Sugastey tallied three hits for the Ems, while Hillsboro was led by Gary Mattis who finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Hillsboro will face Eugene twice on Saturday, April 22, at PK Park in Eugene, due to Thursday’s rainout. Game-1 is scheduled for 4:35 p.m., with Game-2 tipping off shortly after the completion of the first contest.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
West Bureau Sports Editor
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."
