Leslie Ellen Seaton Pamplin Media Group Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago April 26, 1957 - February 24, 2023 - Hillsboro, Oregon resident, Leslie Ellen Seaton, 65, passed away, Feb. 24, 2023, in Hillsboro. Leslie Ellen Seatonwill be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery. Her full obituary may be found at www.firlawnfh.com.