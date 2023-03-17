Leslie Ellen Seaton

April 26, 1957 - February 24, 2023 - Hillsboro, Oregon resident, Leslie Ellen Seaton, 65, passed away, Feb. 24, 2023, in Hillsboro.

 Leslie Ellen Seatonwill be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery. Her full obituary may be found at www.firlawnfh.com.

