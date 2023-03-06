For Portland area's homeless, options limited in smoke (030623-copy)

While people tend to pay most attention to air quality concerns during wildfire season, like when the smoke blanketed the skies above Cornelius in 2020, pictured, the Tualatin Valley has wood smoke concerns in the winter, too. 

 PMG PHOTO: MAX EGENER

With more Oregonians suffering from unhealthy air in summer wildfire season, it’s easy to wonder what harm a little wood-fire stove smoke can do in the winter.

In places like the Tualatin Valley, where pollution tends to hang in the air during winter weather events, all kinds of combustion — from burning wood to the fossil fuels most of our vehicles run on — can impact overall air quality for Washington County residents.

Air Now Hillsboro Air Quality

The online AirNow monitoring website, which tracks air quality across the country, showed four days in February in Hillsboro with heightened levels of particle pollution, evidence of the winter inversion effect that traps air pollution in the Tualatin Valley.  

 

