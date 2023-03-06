With more Oregonians suffering from unhealthy air in summer wildfire season, it’s easy to wonder what harm a little wood-fire stove smoke can do in the winter.
In places like the Tualatin Valley, where pollution tends to hang in the air during winter weather events, all kinds of combustion — from burning wood to the fossil fuels most of our vehicles run on — can impact overall air quality for Washington County residents.
It’s why local agencies track air pollution, and they pay particular attention to particulate matter pollution from November to March, as more people are burning firewood and creating smoke that hangs in the air.
Washington County’s public health department has a team that tracks real-time air conditions and issues warnings for no-burn days for this very reason.
“I think from a public health perspective, we always want to be really mindful and as protective as possible,” said Kathleen Johnson, Washington County’s environmental health program coordinator. “Our messaging is to be outside as little as possible based on what you know about your own health.”
Particulate particulars
Air quality readings come mostly through a government-tracked resource called AirNow, which is run by the Environmental Protection Agency and used in cooperation with state and local government agencies.
It provides an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) level, the data Oregonians pay attention to most during wildfire season.
But there’s good reason to track AQI during other times of the year, too.
The two main types of pollution that AQI monitors are ozone pollution and what’s called PM 2.5, or a type of particulate pollution.
To somewhat oversimplify, ozone is gas pollution — although it’s a chemical cousin of oxygen, with three oxygen atoms comprising an ozone molecule, it’s toxic and can cause corrosion — while particulates are microscopic solid particles.
Both result from burning, it’s just a matter of which kinds of chemicals are produced from that combustion.
While ozone pollution certainly exists in the Portland area and is mainly seen at higher levels during warmer months, the main source of air pollution in Oregon comes from particulate pollution.
PM 2.5 concerns increase during the winter, as people use wood stoves and fireplaces to heat their homes and as the Tualatin Valley’s inversion effect traps more air closer to the ground.
Think of inversion like a hand pressing on a table, said Clinton Rockey, meteorologist with the Portland National Weather Service. The ground is the table, while the hand is the high-pressure system that results from cooler average temperatures.
“That high pressure is like adding a blanket or a lid on the valley,” Rockey said. “So whatever particulates or particles are stuck down there are just going to … continue to add to it and no fresh air is getting in to replace it. So, the air quality is going to gradually degrade.”
Valleys are natural, bowl-shaped contours in the landscape, where this inversion effect can be even more pronounced.
Local regulations
This buildup is why Washington County has an ordinance allowing the government to ban wood-burning on days where these air quality concerns are highest. Staff tracks air quality and particulate pollution closely from Nov. 1 to March 1, precisely because of the winter inversion effect that this area sees.
Hillsboro and Cornelius also have their own ordinances that allow them to impose burn bans on days with high particulate pollution, also active during that same five-month stretch.
The EPA breaks down overall air quality into categories ranging from green (healthy) to crimson (hazardous). Most of Oregon’s very unhealthy (purple) or hazardous days come when wildfire smoke is hanging in the region.
Yellow readings correspond to moderate, which the EPA describes as the lower end of being unhealthy for unusually sensitive people, like people with asthma or other respiratory issues.
Orange levels indicate that air is considered unhealthy for these groups, and it’s the first level at which the EPA recommends that sensitive people reduce their outdoor exposure. Red levels mean that the air is considered unhealthy for everyone, and everyone should take steps to reduce outdoor time.
“Really, the intent of (the county’s) ordinance is to prevent us from ever getting to a red day,” said Johnson.
According to AirNow readings, which use monitoring sensors in Aloha and Hillsboro, there were four days at the moderate or yellow level in February.
At the county level, voluntary no-burn days — where it’s strongly encouraged that residents do not contribute more wood smoke — happen when PM 2.5 pollution is getting close to 30 micrograms per cubic meter of air.
Wood burning is banned outright on days when particulate pollution is at 35 micrograms per cubic meter, the lowest end of the spectrum for what’s considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Wood stove exchange
Washington County also has a wood stove exchange program, which issues rebates for turning in and upgrading from outdated wood stoves that are inefficient and can lead to higher levels of particulate pollution.
Old, uncertified stoves have higher emissions and are illegal to buy or sell in Oregon, which is why the program exists to incentivize swapping them out or changing to new home heating systems.
Replacing outdated and unhealthy wood stoves is a key way to reduce these winter pollution concerns.
“The wood stove exchange program has been tremendously helpful in reducing the amount of wood smoke that’s in the air,” said Johnson.
The program is voluntary. Residents can sign up for a home inspection, in which public health experts will come to analyze the safety of home heating systems. They will also do routine checks for smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
While the program is available to anyone, county officials say those who take advantage are generally lower-income and rely heavily on that heating source.
The county’s burn bans actually do not apply to households that qualify as low-income, or that do not have any other heating source for their home. But that gap is also why the county’s stove exchange aims to get certified stoves into homes that rely on wood burning.
“We assess the stove and assess the home so we can give the homeowner all the options available,” said Tim Davis, who supervises the county’s exchange program.
Davis said this combination of local air quality programs has reduced PM 2.5 caused by household woodfire smoke every year since 2014, when the county first started tracking the data.
There is an annual wood stove turn-in event, this year on May 6 — the end of national Air Quality Awareness Week.
More details can be found on Washington County’s website.
What to do
Despite gains in reducing old wood stove use and enacting bans when air quality is low, there is still cause for concern for everyone whenever air quality deteriorates, and officials urge residents in air stagnation areas like the Tualatin Valley to pay attention to air advisories and adjust their own behavior accordingly.
Aside from taking advantage of programs to track air pollution and weather patterns, you can also take steps to reduce your own exposure in your home and while outdoors.
Updating and cleaning your HVAC systems can make sure dust and smoke particles that waft inside are quickly filtered out of your internal air. On days where air quality meters are reporting higher pollution, you should consider limiting time spent outdoors.
On particularly polluted days, consider wearing masks rated N95, KN95 or FFP2, if you do need to go outside.
Washington County’s air quality website contains links to all these resources and tips. AirNow's AQI resource can be found online at airnow.gov.