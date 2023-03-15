Shelter pod coming to Hillsboro by end of month (031523-copy)

These Conestoga-style huts are becoming a popular option for communities looking to provide temporary shelter for the homeless. The Safe Rest Pods site in Hillsboro currently houses several dozen, which could move to nearby Cornelius once construction on a year-round shelter structure starts at the Hillsboro site.

Washington County last week approved nearly $10 million for supportive housing services to support new and existing homeless shelters throughout the county.

The Board of Commissioners approved the funding with a unanimous vote on Tuesday, March 7, saying the effort to bolster the county’s shelter capacity is an important one — and more money is coming.

 

