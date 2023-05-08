Washington County’s proposed budget would close a $25.3 million shortfall without any layoffs or furloughs, officials say, but it does include cuts to unfilled positions the county used to be able to staff.
This is the second year in a row that Washington County has faced a shortfall, with expenses outpacing revenues by millions. Last year’s funding gap was more than $31 million, and county officials said the county’s infusion of extra funding from the state and federal governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was crucial in helping address the gap.
However, that extra cash is drying up and the county is in recalibration mode, looking to offset growing expenses.
While this proposed budget is still more than a month away from final approval, county officials said it accomplishes this short-term recalibration.
Addressing the larger issue — rising costs are outpacing new revenues — in the longer term will take a little more time, officials admit.
Staffing cuts
The $1.7 billion total budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year closes the funding gap by cutting 22 currently unfilled positions and freezing four others, many of them within the county’s criminal justice system — including the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.
County spokesman Phil Bransford said most of these positions have remained unfilled for a year or more. However, the county’s budget summary notes that their elimination means fewer services than the county has historically provided.
The eliminated positions include six juvenile counselor positions, a community correction case monitor and parole officer, three jail services technicians and deputies, a detective and lieutenant at the Sheriff’s Office, as well as support analysts and specialists.
The District Attorney’s Office will be able to staff two fewer victim assistance specialists and legal specialists.
Other cuts include clerk and assistant positions at Washington County Cooperative Library Services; two fewer clerks at the Assessment and Taxation Office; and other analysts, clerks and assistants at various county departments.
The proposed budget estimates a savings of more than $3.2 million from making these cuts.
The county also plans to manage future position vacancies to save another $4 million in the next fiscal year, which is 2024-25.
In addition to the staffing cuts, the county reduced expenses by cutting scheduled cost-of-living adjustments for all department heads and administrative office leadership in the next fiscal year. The county also put a limit of 3.5% to all cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs, for non-represented employees.
Budget factors
Washington County officials have pointed to several factors for why they are making these choices.
They include outside factors like Oregon’s limit on property tax increases and unfunded state mandates, as well as internal factors — like the recently discovered problem that the county had no long-term facility maintenance plan for several key county buildings, including the jail and juvenile services buildings that are now seeing positions cut as well.
Inflation and rising costs of healthcare were also cited by County Administrator Tanya Ange.
“A multitude of factors are challenging us in this moment — some within our control, others not; some pushing us toward better approaches to serving the public, others pulling us backward from the level of service our community is requesting and that we aspire to provide,” Ange said in the proposed budget’s summary.
The draft budget sacrifices some of the county government’s capacity to serve the public for financial stability, Ange added.
“Although taking these steps will reduce our level of service to the community, they also represent a significant step toward setting the organization on a more sustainable, stable financial path that delivers services equitably,” Ange noted.
The work is not yet done, and county commissioners have said that the larger work of recalibrating budget priorities and service levels is still to come.
“We have to address the fact that we have a structural problem in our budget, between revenues and what it takes to deliver those services,” said Chair Kathryn Harrington during a recent interview about the county's American Rescue Plan Act funding allocations.
The county plans to use $11.7 million of its last round of ARPA funding for “revenue replacement,” and that money is currently allocated to the COVID-19 Response and Recovery fund in the proposed budget.
Bransford said county staff recommended to the Board of Commissioners to use this money to implement a new Enterprise Resource Planning tool, which officials hope will lead to more future savings.
“The purpose of this project is to improve organizational business processes, streamline county operations and enhance revenue through federal grants,” Branford said. “This project will replace the county’s obsolete ERP system with modern software that integrates with other county systems.”
Upcoming meetings
There’s also a series of budget committee and Board of Commissioners meetings that remain before a final budget is adopted and approved for the upcoming year. All of the listed meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Two meetings of the county’s budget and Service District for Lighting No. 1 Budget Committee meet this week, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, and Thursday, May 11.
Then comes a meeting for the Enhanced Sheriff’s Patrol District and Urban Road Maintenance District at the same time on Monday, May 15. Next is a meeting of the North Bethany County Service District on Thursday, May 18.
Public comment is invited at the end of all those meetings.
Then, the North Bethany County Service District for Roads, the Urban Road Maintenance District, and the Enhanced Sheriff’s Patrol District Budget Committee will all meet on Wednesday, May 31. The following day, another county budget committee and lighting service district meeting will be held on Thursday, June 1.
For those final two meetings, members of the public are encouraged to register for attendance and public comment in advance by visiting the county’s “How To Testify” webpage.