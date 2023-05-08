Washington County’s proposed budget would close a $25.3 million shortfall without any layoffs or furloughs, officials say, but it does include cuts to unfilled positions the county used to be able to staff.

This is the second year in a row that Washington County has faced a shortfall, with expenses outpacing revenues by millions. Last year’s funding gap was more than $31 million, and county officials said the county’s infusion of extra funding from the state and federal governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was crucial in helping address the gap.

 

