For the third consecutive year, Washington County’s wood stove turn-in event is encouraging people to ditch their outdated and unhealthy wood stoves or stove inserts for a $250 rebate.
The event is designed as a way for residents to get rid of wood stoves certified between 1986 and 1992, or even older or custom-built wood stoves.
Air quality standards were lower in the past, and the public health impacts to both individual households and the public from outdated wood stove certifications can be significant.
In the winter, when people rely on heating sources like wood stoves the most, particulate matter can hang in bowl-shaped valleys like the Tualatin Valley due to an inversion effect.
Cooler air traps particulate pollution closer to the ground, acting like a blanket that keeps smoke from rising into the air where it’s less harmful to human health. This, in turn, leads to worse overall air quality for Washington County residents, especially as many households pump more smoke into the air with inefficient wood stoves.
Particulate pollution can impact respiratory, circulatory and nervous system health, according to the American Lung Association.
“It’s just the general health of those people indoors and outdoors,” said Tim Davis of the county’s Wood Stove Exchange program, explaining why public health agencies track air pollution and incentivize people to get rid of old stoves.
“In the wintertime, particulate pollution (the kind that comes from wood smoke) gets larger,” he added.
This is why Washington County tracks overall air quality and particle pollution year-round.
The county also has the authority to implement no-burn days during periods where overall air quality will be impacted by lots of people burning wood.
People who solely rely on wood stoves as their primary home heating source are exempt. But the county provides incentives like the turn-in event to get people to switch to healthier heating systems.
“It’s tremendously helpful in reducing the amount of wood smoke in the air,” said Kathleen Johnson, senior program coordinator for community health.
The turn-in event takes the dirty-burning stoves — which must still be usable to qualify for turn-in — off the market.
Under Oregon law, it is illegal to buy, sell, or trade uncertified wood stoves or those with outdated certifications.
This is not an event to replace old wood stoves with new ones, however. Rather, it’s designed for people who want to ditch their wood stove that they no longer use, or who want to upgrade their home heating systems to something else, like a pellet or electric stove.
The wood stove turn-in event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at Far West Recycling in Hillsboro, located at 6440 S.E. Alexander St. Pre-registration is required since only 40 stoves will be accepted.
