These photos show areas of Washington County facilities that officials say are in dire need of replacement, including the hydraulic heating and cooling systems and the ventilation ducts atop the roof of the Law Enforcement Center in Hillsboro. 

 Courtesy Photos: Washington County

Washington County will soon receive its next round of COVID-19 relief funding.

County officials plan to use that money from the American Rescue Plan Act to upgrade facilities — including the Washington County Jail and other correctional facilities — and fill gaps in the general fund.

 

