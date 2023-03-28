Washington County will soon receive its next round of COVID-19 relief funding.
County officials plan to use that money from the American Rescue Plan Act to upgrade facilities — including the Washington County Jail and other correctional facilities — and fill gaps in the general fund.
But that approach isn’t popular with everyone, including a county commissioner who accuses the county of “mismanagement” and says more money should go toward supporting local businesses and nonprofits.
Commissioner Nafisa Fai urged the board to change course, saying the 2021 law was designed to provide direct economic benefit to communities in the wake of the pandemic, not make up for the county’s budgetary woes.
“We are definitely misusing how we are allocating the ARPA dollars,” said Fai during a March 21 work session, at which the board reviewed the county’s ARPA work plan. “And I’m trying to figure out, I know I asked … is this in violation of the intent of the ARPA dollars?”
County staff and the other four commissioners say Washington County is on solid legal ground to put ARPA dollars toward facility improvements. That includes replacing HVAC systems, which they argue is important to the health of people housed at the jail, among other county buildings.
ARPA money can indeed be put toward better ventilation in jails and similar facilities, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury, which published rules for how local governments can spend COVID-19 relief funding last year.
“The county is obligated to provide that safe environment for the people who utilize our critical congregate care facilities,” said Washington County spokesperson Phil Bransford. “This is exactly the kind of thing that fits into this rubric … just the basic safety of the inhabitants, as well as the family members and the attorneys that visit throughout the day.”
But Fai cited correspondence the board has received from residents who want those federal dollars to be directed elsewhere.
“Just because we found ways to be creative with the ARPA dollars doesn’t really give us the right to use it as a bailout for the county’s own mismanagement,” Fai said. “I don’t think it gives us the right to neglect the community’s needs and the intent of this funding.”
Out of $58 million that will be coming in the second round of ARPA funds from the federal government, Washington County’s plan calls for $33.4 million to be used for HVAC system replacements.
Facility failures
While some are split over what is an appropriate use of the funds, everyone agrees that the county’s most critical facilities are experiencing emergencies due to aging facilities and poorly constructed systems.
In March 2022, two expansion joints at the Law Enforcement Center in Hillsboro failed, spewing 180-degree water all over the boiler room.
County staff had to rush to fix the problem before it led to larger system failures.
“We had an all-hands-on-deck situation,” said Laurel Brown, the county’s facilities manager. “We shut off everything that we can, which means the entire building loses heat. The occupants can’t immediately notice, so we try to make the repairs as quickly as possible.”
The repairs took a little under four hours, Brown said, which was quick enough to not have heated water overload other joints that are currently being held together by rubber gaskets that are too old to be effective.
“If those pipes cool, those gaskets shrink,” Brown explained. “If we drain the lines, when we recharge the lines we say that it rains inside the jail. We have to shut the system down again, replace the gaskets in a hurry … and then hope we didn’t take too long for the temperatures to drop and affect gaskets further down the line.”
The boiler system that heats or cools water to adjust the temperature of the building is 25 years old, she noted.
The HVAC duct systems on the Law Enforcement Center are also too old and in need of replacement. Brown said they are encased in a type of insulation that’s not ideal for rainy Pacific Northwest weather.
Until the county finds the money to update the systems, Brown says emergencies like this will remain common.
Another emergency happened at the Harkins House, the county's residential detention facility for juveniles, during last summer's heat wave.
The central cooling units on the roof are so old and overworked that they were overheating, Brown said, and staff had to run garden hoses up to the roof to manually cool them.
She said these kinds of issues have been common since she started working for the county last February, and the emergencies won't stop until these systems are replaced.
“That’s not how you want to run a critical facility — on a hope and a prayer,” Brown said.
The Law Enforcement Center’s HVAC replacement is estimated to take the vast majority of the $33.4 million the county is directing toward such projects.
Work at the Law Enforcement Center is estimated to cost $24.5 million, while the Harkins House HVAC project is $1.1 million. The HVAC system at the Washington County Community Corrections Center must also be replaced for $2.85 million, and the Justice Services Building’s HVAC system for $5 million.
Other considerations
Fai acknowledges that these deficient systems need to be fixed, but she still believes more of the second round of ARPA funding should be going straight toward community relief, not county projects.
“I agree we need to address our facilities … but $34 million out of $58 million seems like a pretty high amount,” she added.
Washington County is facing a $25 million shortfall in its general fund this year. That’s a predicament for officials trying to balance the budget for the next fiscal year, which runs through June 2024.
County officials drew a distinction between building upgrades being an eligible use of the COVID-19 relief funds and being the most ideal use.
“This is not a situation anyone would have wanted,” said Bransford. “Had there been a better grasp of exactly what the county’s facility needs were earlier, it would have been a different process by now. I think that’s fair to say.”
Not only is the bulk of the ARPA funding going toward county facilities, but there is another $11.7 million earmarked simply for “revenue replacement.” County officials are still determining what general fund uses that will go to. They defend this use of ARPA dollars too, pointing to another provision in U.S. Treasury guidance that says governments can use the funds to make up for revenue lost from pandemic response and recovery.
Commissioner Jerry Willey argued that it would be irresponsible not to use the federal relief money on needed work that the county can’t currently afford on its own.
“For us not to do that — or to use half (of the funds) or whatever — encumbers future commissions … and it removes some of our general fund ability to provide services,” Willey said. “I think it’s our responsibility as a board to make sure that we try and meet all of those needs, but we prioritize them as well. I think allocating this money in this fashion does that.”
The county’s work plan, which has not received final approval from the Board of Commissioners, includes $10.6 million to support public health mandates, such as investigating and managing disease outbreaks.
It also sets aside $5.25 million in rollover funds from the first round of ARPA to be used for workforce development investments, specifically in the child care and behavioral health sectors.
The board discussed dedicating a portion of the funding toward community-based organizations that focus on racial equity and supporting underserved communities.
Just how much funding is given out to these organizations, and which ones are selected, remains to be seen. Early on in the pandemic, Washington County set up a “COVID-19 racial equity workgroup,” or CREW, to advise the county on those allocations.
The second round of ARPA funding is expected to be delivered to counties in July. The funds must be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.