Washington County paid $175,000 to a woman who said she experienced repeated sexual harassment by her supervisor while employed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

Washington County paid $175,000 last month to a former Sheriff’s Office deputy who alleged years of sexual harassment by a patrol corporal, who is no longer employed by the agency.

The settlement resulted from a civil complaint filed in federal court against Washington County and Tyler Whitely, the former Washington County Sheriff’s Office corporal. County leaders approved the payment on Jan. 17, during a period of the county board meeting where items are typically approved without discussion.

 

