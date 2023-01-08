Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington (center) is sworn in to her second four-year term as the at-large position on the Board of Commissioners by Washington County Presiding Judge Kathleen Proctor. Commissioners Pamela Treece and Jerry Willey, who were also sworn in to their second terms on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, wait their turns to take the oath of office.
New Washington County Auditor Kristine Adams-Wannberg (right) takes her oath of office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. She is the first woman elected to the role, which was first established by voters in 1980.
Courtesy Photo: Washington County
Courtesy Photo: Washington County
Dan Cross (right) is sworn in to his second term as the elected justice of the peace, who presides over the Washington County Justice Court, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
New and returning county officials were sworn in during the Tuesday, Jan. 3, Washington County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington, as well as District 2 Commissioner Pam Treece and District 4 Commissioner Jerry Willey, were all sworn in to their second four-year terms after each won reelection during the May 2022 primary.
County Justice of the Peace Dan Cross also won reelection, appearing on the May primary ballot, and was sworn in for his second term.
New Washington County Auditor Kristine Adams-Wannberg, who unseated three-term auditor John Hutzler for his elected position, was also sworn in Jan. 3.
Adams-Wannberg is the first woman elected to the role of Washington County auditor — a position voters created in 1980 — according to county officials.