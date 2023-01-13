The intersection at Cornell Road and Brookwood Parkway in Hillsboro, right next to the airport, is one of the most expensive and sought-after transportation projects included in the next five-year funding cycle for the county's Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program.
Washington County residents should know early in 2023 what street improvement projects are being approved by the county through its Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program (MSTIP).
In total, there are 25 projects proposed by communities across Washington County’s four commissioner districts for the next five-year funding cycle, totaling about $350 million in requested funds. Washington County has only $160 million to spend, so the list must be trimmed down to the highest-priority projects.
County officials conducted online and in-person surveys, as well as open houses, to gather feedback from the public on what projects should be prioritized.
The county also grades projects based on their equity — how much they benefit all kinds of travelers, including pedestrians and cyclists.
The projects must be on a major street and included in a city’s transportation plans to be eligible.
“The committee is expected to develop its recommendations in the first quarter of 2023,” said Melissa De Lyser, public affairs and communication manager for Washington County Land Use & Transportation. “The list will most certainly be trimmed, as the 25 projects total significantly more than available funding.”
In District 4, which encompasses western Washington County, including most of Hillsboro and all of Cornelius and Forest Grove, the following MSTIP projects are submitted for consideration:
• North 19th Avenue from Baseline Street to Council Creek: New sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, bike lanes, street lighting and a center turn lane (as needed). The project includes a roundabout at Holladay Street. The proposed MSTIP allocation is $9.5 million.
• South 29th Boulevard Phase 3, at the intersection of Baseline Street and 345th Avenue: Traffic signal installation at the intersection, as well as the completion of a multi-use path between South 29th Boulevard and 345th Avenue. Project includes installing gates at the railroad crossing on 345th Avenue. The proposed MSTIP allocation is $6.1 million.
• Oregon Highway 47 at Southwest Fern Hill Road and Maple Street: Safety improvements on collaboration with Washington County, the city of Forest Grove and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The preliminary design work has already been funded. The proposed MSTIP allocation is $7 million.
• Cornell Road at Brookwood Parkway: New turn lanes and/or through travel lanes, as well as bike and pedestrian crossings. The proposed MSTIP allocation is $11 million.
• Glencoe Road at the West Union Road Roundabout: New roundabout to support downtown and developing areas, including a connection to the new West Union pedestrian path. The proposed MSTIP allocation is $7 million.
• Wren Road at Susbauer Road: Intersection realignment, including a possible roundabout installation or traffic signal. The proposed MSTIP allocation is $9.1 million.
The District 4 projects with the highest equity score, according to Washington County’s survey, are the North 19th Avenue improvements, the Highway 47 project at Southwest Fern Hill Road and Maple Street, and the Cornell Road/Brookwood Parkway intersection improvements.
Other projects that scored in the “Medium-High” equity category are the South 29th Boulevard project in Cornelius and the Wren Road and Susbauer Road intersection realignment. The only District 4 project to receive a low equity score was the Glencoe Road and West Union Road roundabout installation.
However, that roundabout project, and the Cornell Road improvements, both received the highest number of survey submissions from the community, at 424 and 577, respectively.
The total estimated project cost for all the proposals in District 4 is $49.7 million.
