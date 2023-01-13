MSTIP Brookwood

The intersection at Cornell Road and Brookwood Parkway in Hillsboro, right next to the airport, is one of the most expensive and sought-after transportation projects included in the next five-year funding cycle for the county's Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program.

 Troy Shinn

Washington County residents should know early in 2023 what street improvement projects are being approved by the county through its Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program (MSTIP).

In total, there are 25 projects proposed by communities across Washington County’s four commissioner districts for the next five-year funding cycle, totaling about $350 million in requested funds. Washington County has only $160 million to spend, so the list must be trimmed down to the highest-priority projects.

Troy Shinn is a reporter based in Hillsboro.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you