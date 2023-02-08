Oregon legislators are ramping up their campaign to pass a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products this year, following the example of Washington County’s ordinance.
A statewide ban would still have implications for the county, as Washington County is currently appealing a circuit court decision that rendered the local ban unenforceable. Multnomah County has also pursued a similar ban.
Last September, Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Erwin ruled against the county’s Ordinance 878, saying counties in Oregon lacked the authority to ban sales of tobacco products. They can regulate sales, but not ban them entirely, his decision stated.
That decision came as part of a lawsuit brought against the county by a group of tobacco lounges who opposed the Board of Commissioners’ action in late 2021 to pass the ordinance. It’s just one of several legal hurdles that have been placed in front of the county’s implementation of Ordinance 878.
Now, a bipartisan group of lawmakers are pursuing legislation, House Bill 3090, that would effectively apply the same ban Washington County enacted to all 36 of Oregon’s counties. The bill would ban the sales of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol products and vape cartridges.
Rep. Lisa Reynolds, D-Oak Hills; Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, D-Portland; and Rep. Hai Pham, D-Hillsboro, are three of the bill’s sponsors.
Reynolds said she has been working on getting a statewide ban on flavored tobacco for years now — indeed, it’s been lobbied for in Salem by organizations like the American Cancer Society and American Lung Association for at least a decade — but she has taken some of her cues from what Washington and Multnomah counties have pursued.
“Thank you for taking the lead, Washington County and now Multnomah County, but we really need to be taking the lead at the state,” Reynolds said. “(The bill) is certainly fashioned after the intent and the goals of what (those counties) passed.”
She is also well aware of Judge Erwin’s September decision, and she thinks a statewide ban would effectively preclude the need for any further legal battle over Washington County’s ban.
“I think everyone agrees that his rationale would be made moot if we were able to pass a statewide ban,” she said.
Reynolds said the bill has bipartisan support, pointing specifically to a Republican co-sponsor in Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena.
“I’m really grateful for Senator Hansell’s support, and I’m confident that we’ll have more support from across the aisle on this,” Reynolds said.
Hansell did not respond to Pamplin Media Group’s request for an interview in time for this report Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Legislators held a news conference in Salem on Tuesday, Feb. 7, aimed at drumming up and demonstrating support for the bill. It included research from the California-based polling firm FM3 Research.
That data showed the percentage of Oregonians who support a ban slightly decreased from when the same question was asked last year. In 2022, 64% of poll respondents said they totally or somewhat supported a ban, compared to 62% this year.
But rather than moving into the opposed category, that 2% favor shifted into a “Don’t Know” category, as did 2% of those who were previously opposed.
Another takeaway highlighted in that data was that nearly half of respondents suggested they were more likely to vote for a lawmaker who supported this legislation, mirroring data that also showed Oregonians are generally supportive of measures that protect children’s health.
“Taken together, the data underscore Oregon voters' firm support for legislation to end the sale of flavored tobacco statewide,” the report states. “A broad, bipartisan and durable majority — driven by a desire to prevent kids from getting hooked on tobacco — backs the policy.”
Pham, who runs a pediatric dentistry practice in Beaverton, said the health benefits of banning flavored tobacco sales is clear, echoing data that shows flavored tobacco products appeal to children and prime them for a lifetime of health issues.
“Use of flavored tobacco products can lead to increased risk of oral cancer, gum disease and many other systemic health problems,” said Rep. Pham at the press conference. “I support this bill to improve the health of our children and help prevent a lifetime of addiction. Ending the sale of flavored tobacco will protect our children from preventable illnesses and oral health problems and save lives.”