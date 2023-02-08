Washington County will appeal flavored tobacco ruling (copy)

Oregon legislators are pursuing a bill that would ban flavored tobacco products like vape cartridges, following the example of counties like Washington and Multnomah that have enacted local bans on all flavored tobacco and nicotine sales. Those local bans have faced legal challenges. 

Oregon legislators are ramping up their campaign to pass a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products this year, following the example of Washington County’s ordinance.

A statewide ban would still have implications for the county, as Washington County is currently appealing a circuit court decision that rendered the local ban unenforceable. Multnomah County has also pursued a similar ban.

Oregon Rep. Lisa Reynolds is a practicing pediatrician who wants the state to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products that hook children on nicotine.
Rep. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist, wants to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in Oregon, saying they hook kids and lead to addiction and health problems. 

 

