Proposed budget adds more employees for growing demands (021623-copy)

Former Washington County Chief Financial Officer Jack Liang opens a May 9 presentation of the Washington County Budget Committee at the Public Services Building in Hillsboro in 2019. County officials will be holding similar hearings and open houses to discuss significant cost-cutting for next year's budget.

 PMG photo by Peter Wong

Washington County needs to cut more than $25 million out of its general fund expenditures to pass a balanced budget for the next fiscal year, recent budget forecasts show.

Officials say dwindling revenues and increasing costs have led to a breaking point. County budget officers warned of a systemic problem last year, when county leaders had to rectify a $31 million shortfall.

 

