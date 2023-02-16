Washington County needs to cut more than $25 million out of its general fund expenditures to pass a balanced budget for the next fiscal year, recent budget forecasts show.
Officials say dwindling revenues and increasing costs have led to a breaking point. County budget officers warned of a systemic problem last year, when county leaders had to rectify a $31 million shortfall.
“Over the past five years, our expenditures have been growing much faster than revenues,” said Washington County chief financial officer Greg Munn. “To fill that gap that was created, we’ve used our Strategic Investment Program (SIP) revenue. That’s generally a one-time source … (and) we’ve used most of it over the past five years.”
“We’ve had an over-reliance on that fund,” he added, pointing to county data that shows SIP revenues accounted for about $43 million or 14% of the total general fund.
SIP funds are generated by fees from businesses that make large investments in the county — over $100 million in urban areas, or over $25 million in rural ones. In return, these companies get tax breaks and other benefits.
The agreements that generated that revenue, with companies like Intel Corp., are now expiring or decreasing.
Last year, Washington County took some temporary budget measures to save money, like enacting a hiring freeze on 37 open positions, as well as delaying capital expenses for the county’s IT department. But officials say they won’t be able to do the same kind of temporary fixes this year.
Instead, every county department has submitted three different budget cut scenarios for their departments, forecasting what actions the county could take to reduce their spending by 4%, 7% or 10%.
Officials were quick to point out that these scenarios don’t mean that every department will see cuts, as they will look to maintain the most critical services, like police and criminal justice system operations.
“In some cases, there will be no reduction, and in others, we may even need to add to the budget,” Munn said. “There is not going to be an across-the-board cut to all departments … but this will allow us to be more strategic.”
Despite this caveat, Munn and others acknowledged that, with a 7% reduction needed, services will surely take a hit. It’s a matter of deciding which county services will be cut.
“As much as we’d like to have this not impact services, at 7 percent ($25 million), there’s really just no way,” Munn said. “I think it’s fair to assume there will be an impact to service levels.”
Budgetary factors
Officials say the funding imbalance is not a new problem or even one that’s unique to Washington County. Like all counties in Oregon, Washington County relies on property taxes as its primary revenue source.
But a 3% limit on property tax increases — one of several restrictions placed in Oregon’s tax code by the Legislature in the 1990s — leaves fast-growing counties like Washington County struggling to keep up with growing needs.
This limit on the primary revenue source now coincides with increased inflation. Just as inflation forces supermarket shoppers to pay more for milk and eggs, it forces local governments like Washington County to pay more for essential functions like operations and facilities maintenance. The cost of employee benefits, particularly health insurance costs, has also gone up quickly.
Officials also pointed to so-called unfunded mandates from the Oregon Legislature that have led to increased costs, even as one-time pandemic and economic assistance funds from both the state and from the federal government have dried up.
County officials received a briefing on this problem back in December. Future budget forecasts show the funding gap will double over the next five years unless county commissioners take a hard look at what to cut and how to right the ship.
Not only have the county’s operations grown — with new and expanded services that didn’t exist a decade ago — but commissioners also pointed to general economic factors like inflation for why the budget crisis has grown so quickly.
“It used to be we didn’t have the Health and Human Services needs we have today, but our demographics have changed,” said Commissioner Roy Rogers, an accountant by trade who is Oregon’s longest-serving county commissioner. “And so, you’re trying to provide services with relatively the same amount of money, with inflation going up, as we’ve talked about. This board, what we’re struggling to do, is … figure out how to balance all that.”
Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington said the emergence of some of these budgetary factors has been a result of information not being adequately shared with county decision makers.
“Over the past four years … we have been surfacing more and more information that has traditionally been kept down in the organization and not revealed to the board,” Harrington said.
One example Harrington raised: There was apparently no plan in place for managing Washington County’s aging and deteriorating facilities — including important facilities that must operate year-round, like the jail.
“Should we be surprised that buildings on the order of 25 years old are deteriorating?” Harrington added. “No, but we’re learning that there were no plans for how to keep those up.”
An ongoing effort
While county officials said that there will be tough decisions coming to balance the upcoming year’s budget, there is more work ahead to realign Washington County’s budget priorities and policies.
“What we’re really going through is … a deep dive into our fiscal state and reality across the board,” said County Administrator Tanya Ange. “We’re talking about the general fund now … but under the board’s direction, we will continue looking at our other funds because they all tie into our … fiscal responses and accountability.”
Another goal is simply to provide better information for the public, for the board and for department heads.
“The county needs to be better at our information,” Munn said. “More clear and understandable.”
One of its first steps will be an upcoming budget town hall to discuss the financial issues and hash out the next steps, with feedback from the public.
The town hall will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in a hybrid format, with attendees able to tune in via Zoom teleconference or in-person at the Washington Street Conference Center, located at 102 S.W. Washington St. in Hillsboro.