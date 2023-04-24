The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was one of four agencies selected from across the country for a study of its jail staffing levels and policies — part of an ongoing effort to address what many officials have described as a staffing crisis at correctional facilities.
The study, conducted by the National Institute of Corrections, aims to make corrections facilities more efficient in an “unprecedented era of staffing shortages,” the NIC said in the study’s introduction.
The study’s main purpose was to find ways to utilize jail personnel more effectively and to reduce burnout.
“The study led us to ask broader questions as to what might be possible if we were to conduct an actual workload analysis and not merely a staffing analysis,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Detective Anel Cerić in an email. “This, of course, is a much more ambitious goal.”
Rather than just looking at the numbers, this study aimed to break things down further, asking staff whether they have enough time and support to do their daily tasks, as well as shadowing staff throughout the jail’s various posts — from booking and inmate classification to jail service technicians and deputies supervising housing units.
Cerić added that the study itself has concluded, but there are more steps that the Sheriff’s Office is working on to actually analyze and implement the results.
Officials say they will then take the results of this study and make adjustments to position responsibilities and workloads to try and improve the workplace for jail staff and the inmates they oversee.
“We continue (to) move toward a final report that … might serve as an authoritative document for the next decade outlining what workloads and tasks the Washington County Jail must do, how many hours it takes to do that work, and finally how many people and what infrastructure we need to accomplish it,” Cerić said.
Study selection
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is the only agency on the West Coast participating in the study, according to documents provided to Pamplin Media Group. The agency was selected in spring 2022 to be part of the study.
Other participating agencies include the Montana Department of Corrections, Rhode Island Department of Corrections, and the Merrimack County Department of Corrections in New Hampshire.
Each agency selected a five-person team to receive training on the study and the model, which was crafted by federal officials and consultants from firms founded by former correctional employees.
At Washington County, the team includes sergeants and lieutenants who oversee staffing in the jail, as well as analysts for the jail’s financial and management divisions.
Team leader Lt. Jordan Weston said the hope is to find ways to run a better jail.
“We hope to create ... the most optimal staffing model for the Washington County Jail,” he said in a March 2022 email describing the purpose of the study. “We have made many valiant efforts in the past and we have lots of brilliant people, but we hope this project can hone us in on what our real approach should be.”
Pamplin Media Group requested the full staffing analysis in October 2022. Fulfillment of that records request is ongoing, though documents turned over thus far describe the study’s scope and process.
Shortage factors
The Washington County Jail in Hillsboro, a 572-bed facility, is the only jail serving the county.
Over the past couple of years, it has not operated at full capacity — both because of pandemic protocols and staffing shortages. The Sheriff’s Office has even closed one of its housing units, citing staff constraints as a reason.
Weston, the jail’s team leader for the study, described in provided documents why the Sheriff’s Office has been so hard-hit by staffing shortages. He cited a growing county population, impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, and legislative action that has changed law enforcement in Oregon.
He mentions that “the Washington County Jail serves a booming population that is projected to be the most populous county in Oregon within the next five years.”
While the Washington County Jail is one of the largest in the state, Weston says that this booming population makes it the second-smallest per capita in Oregon.
A pre-study survey completed by the Sheriff’s Office staff also mentions judicial problems that are impacting operations at the jail — particularly local court backlogs.
“As our local courts have been increasingly backlogged, our jail has been unable to release violent offenders who are awaiting longer adjudication times,” an unsigned document from the study says. “We have been force-releasing offenders who would not have qualified in the past, but the most management-intensive inmates remain.”
The survey also notes that recent laws and court cases have exacerbated this logjam in jails and court systems.
“Locally, our state passed a measure which de-criminalized drug possession,” the survey respondent says, referring to Ballot Measure 110. “Reason would suggest that it resulted in fewer arrests, but we are finding that we are seeing an overall higher number of offenders coming to jail for much more serious offenses without earlier legal or criminal intervention that would have occurred in previous circumstances.”
Not enough deputies
Many of the documents provided to Pamplin Media Group involve employees responding to questionnaires asking them to detail their responsibilities and factors that cause them to fall behind.
The responses highlight how dire the situation is some days.
“The officer surveys highlight concerns about safety, the quality of work, getting all tasks done consistently and completely, and the overall need for more help,” the staff survey summary states. “The lack of opportunity to take breaks for meals or even bathroom breaks was mentioned by most responders.”
Several respondents said one deputy can sometimes be responsible for checking on 100 or more inmates during a shift. In many other instances, respondents said having just one more deputy assigned to tasks would make a huge difference.
These same kinds of issues were cited by the Washington County Police Officers Association, the union representing jail employees, in interviews with Pamplin Media Group about the agency's staffing shortages.
“We’re super-fatigued right now from overtime, from having to do multiple positions, assignments and jobs at the same time that were filled previously as (recently) as three years ago,” said WCPOA attorney Mark Makler.
He said being stretched thin leads to inattentiveness and safety issues — for jail staff and the inmates they are responsible for.
While there has been no link established between the jail's low staffing levels and the spate of deaths, four inmates died at the Washington County Jail in 2022, which Sheriff Pat Garrett called an unprecedented number.
Retention problems
The ongoing issues also don't help with retention.
“What recruitment team do we have to retain staff?” said Deputy Josh Starr last fall during an interview with Pamplin Media Group. Starr works at the jail.
He added, “That’s just as equally of an issue as getting new staff members.”
Starr and other union representatives said they know of several staffers who have left the agency due to shortages. Some left long tenures at the Sheriff's Office, abandoning their seniority for other agencies where the staffing problems are less pronounced.
“People are leaving for … legitimately greener pastures,” Makler said.
A document that describes “administrative and external factors” that have contributed to the staffing crisis also says that Washington County is not providing the competitive wages that would keep people working for the local Sheriff’s Office or incentivizing prospective new hires.
“We represent the largest single budget expense by department; however, we have not been prioritized by our (Board of Commissioners) as in years past,” the document says. “Our county pay plan has publicly committed to paying the median wage and benefits in the area. This does leave us somewhat vulnerable to local competition for candidates.”
Across the board
The Sheriff's Office says virtually all law enforcement agencies in the United States are having similar struggles, and the agency is working with the broader county government to increase recruiting and retention efforts.
“The corrections profession is experiencing staffing woes nationwide and we are no different,” Cerić told Pamplin Media Group. “However, we feel our facility and our people are among the very best there is to offer, and we must strive to meet their needs for the future.”
Cerić added, “Washington County and its communities are counting on it, and we mean to deliver.”
Sheriff Pat Garrett has also pointed to extenuating circumstances brought on by the pandemic, and the changing criminal justice landscape in Oregon, for why the local jail’s operations have been so heavily impacted.
“The number of people brought to jail under arrest appears to be more addicted and mentally ill, reflecting the addiction and mental health crisis across our region since the pandemic,” Garrett said in an emailed statement to Pamplin Media Group in October 2022.
He also said that jail staff are dealing with more dangerous altercations with inmates.
“The annual daily population of those charged with Measure 11 crimes, the most serious felony charges in Oregon, has tripled since the pandemic,” Garrett added. “The resulting assaults on staff nearly doubled from 11 in 2019 to 21 in 2021.”
He commended jail staff for their “incredible professionalism and commitment” under these conditions.
Hopes for study
The jail staffing analysis being conducted by the National Institute of Corrections aims to reduce the burden.
“It is the hope of the Washington County Jail Commander and his command team that we can identify an optimal set of parameters to establish our staffing models, schedules, reduce mandatory overtime, ensure sufficient access for staff time off, and maintain sound officer safety levels,” the pre-study survey says. “We want to accomplish this in the most thorough and fiscally responsible way.”
This isn't the first attempt the Washington County Sheriff's Office has made to study its policies to respond to the shortage. Where officials hope this effort differs is with the added insights from federal corrections specialists and consultants who developed the model.
“We have done our fair share of data analyses and schedule proposals ... but it has been difficult to reach higher levels of more comprehensive implementation and performance measuring,” Weston, the jail operations lieutenant, said in a May 2022 email. “This project gets us past the data analysis and endless new schedule ideas.”
The aim is to have a finished product that helps the agency better assign tasks, reduce overtime, and better manage when employees need time off.
“You have all been lifting heavy weight in this season with unusual population and sometimes cumbersome hours,” Weston concluded in his email. “There are good things ahead and our efforts will pay off.”