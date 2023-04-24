The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was one of four agencies selected from across the country for a study of its jail staffing levels and policies — part of an ongoing effort to address what many officials have described as a staffing crisis at correctional facilities.

The study, conducted by the National Institute of Corrections, aims to make corrections facilities more efficient in an “unprecedented era of staffing shortages,” the NIC said in the study’s introduction.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was selected as one of four agencies across the country to participate in a study of its jail staffing levels and policies.

 

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

