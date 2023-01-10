WashCo jail deputy case remains stalled, costing taxpayers money (011023-copy)

Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Rian Alden faces charges of first-degree criminal misconduct and second-degree assault following a 2018 incident at the county jail. His criminal case has been stalled in circuit court for years. 

A trial date is finally set for a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of ramming a jail inmate’s head into a wall nearly five years ago.

Rian Alden, 43, faces charges of second-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct stemming from a March 30, 2018, incident in which an inmate was seriously injured during intake. His trial date is set for Feb. 7.

