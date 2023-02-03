Authorities deployed drones and K-9 units during a police chase early Friday morning, Feb. 3, following a trailer theft in unincorporated Washington County, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Three people were arrested following a pursuit and search in rural Washington County, several miles south of Hillsboro, authorities said. A stolen truck and trailer were also recovered.
Washington County deputies responded to a report of a trailer theft in the 26000 block of Southwest Wolsborn Avenue after 3 a.m. Friday. A dark green pickup drove away with a flatbed trailer from the property, the trailer’s owner reported.
Deputies located the suspect truck and trailer at the intersection of Southwest Laurelview and Finnegan Hill roads. The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the truck tried to turn around but jackknifed the trailer and hit a stop sign.
The responding deputy tried to pin the truck in, but the suspect vehicle rammed the patrol vehicle and “caused significant damage,” authorities said.
“The patrol car was disabled, and the truck left the area heading east on Southwest Laurelview Road,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release about the incident.
Police said the deputy was not injured.
Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Hillsboro Police Department responded to search for the truck, locating it at a home in the 29000 block of Southwest McNay Road. The vehicle was unoccupied.
Police then used a K-9 team and Remotely Operated Vehicle Team (ROVT) to search for the truck’s occupants.
The K-9 team found a handgun on the ground, which police later say was identified as stolen from Tillamook in 2019.
“A short time later, the drone, equipped with a thermal camera, saw a thermal image that appeared to be people hiding in some brush,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Officers found 36-year-old Daniel Crum of Cornelius hiding in the bushes. The Sheriff’s Office said he was arrested without incident.
The drone then obtained another thermal image that allowed officers to locate two other suspects: 43-year-old Nicole Gillis of Hillsboro and 44-year-old James Lee Griffith of Beaverton.
Police later learned that the pickup was a 2007 Ford F-250 that was reported stolen out of The Dalles. The license plates on the truck were apparently stolen out of Tigard.
The Sheriff’s Office said all three suspects were lodged at the Washington County Jail.
Crum was booked on suspicion of a slew of charges, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted assault of a peace officer, and second-degree attempted assault. He also had outstanding warrants.
Police booked Gillis and Griffith on suspicion of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
