Stolen Truck - 1

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it arrested three suspects using K-9 and drone units after a police chase in rural Washington County early on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Courtesy Photos: Washington County Sheriff's Office

Authorities deployed drones and K-9 units during a police chase early Friday morning, Feb. 3, following a trailer theft in unincorporated Washington County, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people were arrested following a pursuit and search in rural Washington County, several miles south of Hillsboro, authorities said. A stolen truck and trailer were also recovered.

 

