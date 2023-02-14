Severe weather shelters have been activated throughout Washington County today with a policy to not turn anyone away.
“Due to dangerous conditions, Washington County has activated severe weather shelters for anyone seeking shelter through the winter weather event,” said a press release from the county. “These beds supplement the Winter Shelter program which provides an additional 150 shelter beds from November 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, for individuals, families, and medically fragile adults.”
The following locations have been activated:
The Salvation Army Building: 1440 S.E. 21st Ave. in Hillsboro; accessible via TriMet route number 57.
Beaverton Community Center: 12350 S.W. 5th St. in Beaverton; accessible via TriMet route numbers 52, 76 and 78.
Shelters remain open 24 hours throughout the severe weather even, the release notes. Hot meals are provided for guests and pets are allowed, though be prepared to work with shelter staff as pet policies vary by location.
If you see someone outside who is unsheltered and appears to be in danger, call 911. Otherwise, if you see someone outside whom you are concerned about during the cold weather, call the police non-emergency line at 503-629-0111 and request a welfare check.
For more information about Washington County’s winter shelter program and other resources for homeless individuals or people experiencing housing instability, visit the Supportive Housing Services website.