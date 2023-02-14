Washington County winter shelter programs start Nov. 1 (021423-copy)

Washington County has activated more severe weather beds to add to its winter shelter capacity as cold temperatures hit the region.

 PMG Photo: Troy Shinn

Severe weather shelters have been activated throughout Washington County today with a policy to not turn anyone away.

“Due to dangerous conditions, Washington County has activated severe weather shelters for anyone seeking shelter through the winter weather event,” said a press release from the county. “These beds supplement the Winter Shelter program which provides an additional 150 shelter beds from November 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, for individuals, families, and medically fragile adults.”

 