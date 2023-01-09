Officials tout new mental health pilot program in WashCo courts (011223-copy)

Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton says that Oregon's attempt at bail reform and pretrial releases has exposed deficiencies in courts' ability to detain potentially violent offenders. 

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Editor's Note

This is the first part of a two-part series looking at bail reform and changes to the criminal justice system in Oregon.

Oregon Senate Bill 48, the state’s attempt at bail reform, has tried to create a more equitable criminal justice system, advocates and lawmakers say.

But others fear that the sudden changes to Oregon’s bail system, which took effect last year, have exposed gaps that put victims at risk.

State Sen. Janeen Sollman, who herself witnessed domestic violence in her Gales Creek home growing up, says she takes this issue personally. She has committed to sponsoring a bill this year aimed at shoring up these deficiencies in Oregon's pretrial release reforms. 