Oregon Senate Bill 48, the state’s attempt at bail reform, has tried to create a more equitable criminal justice system, advocates and lawmakers say.
But others fear that the sudden changes to Oregon’s bail system, which took effect last year, have exposed gaps that put victims at risk.
In Washington County, there has already been at least one high-profile example where this lack of ability to hold an offender in jail has had fatal consequences.
Bail and preventative detention
The Oregon Constitution establishes a right to bail for everyone who is not accused of murder, aggravated murder or treason. Only those types of defendants can be held without bail entirely.
Prior to SB 48, each of Oregon’s 36 counties set their own bail amounts, or security schedules as they are known officially, based on mandates established by state law.
The tool in Oregon law to hold someone in jail until their trial or later court hearings is known as preventative detention.
Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton says that prior to SB 48 taking effect, his office sought few preventative detention orders, because state- and court-mandated bail amounts kept most people in jail who needed to be, at least until they appeared in court.
Judges could also exercise discretion and raise or lower bail amounts depending on the case — including factors like prior convictions or whether a person could pay, or whether there was a high likelihood of violence to their victims if they were released.
SB 48 removed this old system and established a statewide categorizing system for pretrial releases and bails that is based on the charges themselves.
Only those charged with a violent felony can be held by the court without a preventative detention order.
Other offenders may be released with an agreement they must obey to avoid being put back behind bars. Depending on the case, these conditions could include not consuming drugs or alcohol, or having no contact with their alleged victims.
The intent of the reform was twofold: to reduce bail amounts for people accused of low-level crimes and thereby reduce overcrowding in jails by allowing them to be released until they are convicted; and also to make sure that truly violent offenders who could afford high bail amounts aren’t simply released the moment they post bail.
And now, pursuing preventative detention orders is the main tool for keeping potentially violent criminals — those not charged with violent felonies — in jail.
But Barton says the wording of some Oregon felony statutes makes the criteria for detaining someone a difficult bar to clear in some cases.
“Preventative detention is kind of like that coat in the back of your closet that you don’t wear very often, just because you had another one to wear,” Barton said. “Then, all of the sudden, you start wearing it and you start realizing there are some significant limitations.”
What constitutes a violent offense? And what about criminals whose history indicates that they might escalate to violence if released back into the community, even if their current charge isn’t a violent one?
Defining violence
Domestic violence, for instance, often includes instances of strangulation, which is a felony offense in Oregon due to other recent reform bills.
But the statutory definition of strangulation doesn’t apply in every situation when trying to determine if that offense was a violent felony as defined by law.
Barton said that strangulation can be considered a violent felony or not, in the legal sense, depending on the facts of the case.
“The law for strangulation is you are impeding the (victim’s) normal breathing or blood circulation,” Barton explained. “So, strangulation can be someone putting their hand on your mouth and covering your nose for two seconds, or it can be someone smothering you with a pillow for two minutes.
“That’s where it depends on the underlying facts,” he added, explaining the standards that need to be met for a case to be considered violent enough for preventative detention.
Barton said in early December that his office had applied for preventative detention 11 times in the prior two months. It was approved by the courts only twice.
One was denied because the suspect hadn't allegedly strangled the victim for long enough to be considered life-threatening. Another was approved by a judge because the alleged strangulation had lasted longer.
But what Barton and other victims’ rights advocates point out is that domestic violence cases, even those that don’t rise to the legal threshold of a violent felony, can quickly turn deadly for victims.
“We also know that there is a high lethality associated with domestic violence,” Barton said. “Thirteen of our homicides in the last two years (in Washington County) were domestic violence-related homicides.”
November double homicide
The recent case that demonstrates this potential for escalating violence most clearly was the Nov. 16 double homicide and suicide in the Scholls area.
Police responded to a home in the 23000 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road just after 8 p.m. that evening. Police say they found two victims dead outside the home and one person, the suspect, with life-threatening injuries suffered “from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
The suspect was identified as Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, 46, who later died at a local hospital. The suspects were later reported as his wife, Gabriele Jimenez Perez, 43, and her sister, Lenin Hernandez Rosas, 38.
Jimenez-Vargas had been arrested on suspicion of a host of charges stemming from a domestic violence incident in October. They included two counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of strangulation and one count of invasion of privacy.
He was ordered to be released following his arraignment on Oct. 7.
Part of that release agreement stated Jimenez-Vargas was put on court-ordered GPS monitoring and he was to have no contact with his victims. But a follow-up investigation showed that his family’s home address was never provided by the court to the GPS tracking company contracted to alert authorities if he violated the agreement.
That meant police were not notified that Jimenez-Vargas had violated his release agreement by visiting the home two days before he returned again and used a handgun to take three lives.
Barton says this domestic violence case was one that didn’t have facts that supported seeking a preventative detention for Jimenez-Vargas.
“The facts that were reported in the probable cause affidavit were that her breathing had been interrupted for about two seconds,” Barton said. “This would not be enough to trigger a substantial risk of death.”
Barton says that a new reliance on preventative detention petitions has exposed how inadequate it can be in instances like these.
“Preventative detention is an inadequate tool to address some of the needs we have today,” Barton said. “So, how do we keep the community safe if the court doesn’t have the ability to hold dangerous people in custody?”
More reform needed
This gray area that leaves some low-level felonies out of the realm of violent felonies is why Barton says district attorneys across the state “fought tooth and nail” to include more protections in SB 48 for victims and their families, especially where domestic violence is concerned.
That fight to alter the bill is still going on, and a workgroup convened by the senate judiciary committee is still tackling this issue of reforms surrounding SB 48.
Lawmakers have called for supporting legislation to bolster victim protections.
Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, took notice of the Scholls tragedy and said she was committed to putting forth legislation in this year’s session to try and address these gaps left in SB 48’s wake.
Herself a survivor of domestic violence in her childhood home in Gales Creek, Sollman said the issue is personal to her. She saw first-hand how quickly that kind of violence can escalate.
“I grew up in a home where domestic violence was present, and it’s indescribable to the point where I couldn’t explain the situation where my dad was in a blind fury,” she said.
Sollman clarified that she isn’t opposed to the purpose behind SB 48, which was intended to make a more equitable bail system — one that is based on the charges themselves, rather than the jurisdiction where someone is arrested or on other circumstances determined by prosecutors and judges.
The previous patchwork of different bail amounts and releases left people with fewer means to pay sometimes exorbitant bail amounts on non-violent crimes, and it contributed to jails overburdened with people who couldn’t afford any bail amount whatsoever.
“I know the reason this was brought forward was because reform was necessary,” Sollman said. “The system before benefited those with means, and it disproportionately affected communities of color.”
“We want a system that’s fair,” she added. “But we also want to make sure it’s doing its job and protecting people, which is why the system is put in place.”
Sollman says she will work closely with the legislative workgroup and judicial committee, chaired by Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, to craft her reform bill.
“I am very confident and feel good about my conversations with Sen. Prozanski, that they realize changes need to be made,” Sollman said.