A new interactive online resource aims to educate Washington County residents about the Tualatin River watershed and its effects on our natural resources.
The Tualatin River Watershed Navigator, which went live last spring, is an online resource made in partnership between Clean Water Services and the Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District.
The purpose of the resource is to be a one-stop shop where local stakeholders and members of the public can go to get their questions answered about water safety, soil conservation efforts — even where the closest farmers market or parks and recreation district is to their address.
“The goal with this project is to create a really user-centered tool,” said Ely O’Connor with Clean Water Services. “Historically, (with) utilities like water services and our partners, we have a lot of information. But I think where we’ve fallen short in the past is making that information understandable, accessible and available to the folks we serve.”
The Tualatin River Watershed Navigator is the product of a years-long undertaking.
As early as 2019, the agencies behind the new website were surveying people on what they wanted to get out of it. They held their first community meeting in March 2020.
Things got put on hold a bit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but seven more open houses were held in a remote format over the next year to research what community members actually look for.
“We’re trying to highlight information that we know people have questions about or have needs about,” said O’Connor.
The website
Those questions include: Where does my drinking water come from, and is it safe? Can I fish in the Tualatin River? What’s the nearest tributary in my area?
The landing page brings users to a custom-built map that shows Washington County and the greater Portland metro region. Users can click on different categories to learn about different types of resources, from water to soil and plants or even local wildlife.
The website also contains a help section that directs users to local resources — even for things not usually associated with water utilities, like local resources for homelessness relief and local garbage or recycling services.
“We’re hoping to create this one-stop shop that can house all of those resources,” said Andrew Felton, education and outreach specialist with the Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District. “We’re really relying on the work of others because in our area, there are so many organizations that do such great work. We didn’t want to reinvent the wheel, so to speak, but more so to just kind of elevate that work.”
Felton also highlighted the 360-degree viewing screens in each tab, showing panoramas of locations in Washington County. Officials said they wanted these pages to not just be informative, but to instill some sense of place and local pride.
“It’s a really grounding and calming experience for me,” Felton said. “It really drops you down into the watershed itself.”
When one clicks on the “Grow Healthy Soils + Plants” section, for instance, users are dropped into a panoramic view of the Sonrise Community Garden in Hillsboro, created in collaboration between the city government and Sonrise Community Church, where it’s located.
It’s one of three different community gardens in Hillsboro, the others being at the Orenco Presbyterian Church and the David Hill Community Garden near the newly renamed Oak Street Campus.
That page of the website can direct users to tips on how to start their own garden or even how to replace their lawns.
Future development
The resource isn’t a fully finished product, even approaching one year since launch.
Felton and O’Connor both said the agencies are constantly looking to update it with new resources. The focus right now is in translating pages into Spanish. Other languages will follow, they said.
Washington County is Oregon’s most ethnically and linguistically diverse. An estimated one in four county residents speaks a language other than English at home. Spanish-speakers account for just under half of that group.
So far, the website development for the Tualatin River Watershed Navigator has cost $60,000, split evenly between the two agencies.
“We’ve gotten really great feedback from our partners and community members,” O’Connor said. “This is a thing worth investing time and resources into and continuing to improve.”