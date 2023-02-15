A new interactive online resource aims to educate Washington County residents about the Tualatin River watershed and its effects on our natural resources.

The Tualatin River Watershed Navigator, which went live last spring, is an online resource made in partnership between Clean Water Services and the Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you