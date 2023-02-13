After weighing a ballot proposal for more than a year, North Plains is asking local voters to approve a local option levy that would allow local police to respond to calls 24 hours per day.
The measure, which will appear on the May 16 primary ballot, asks whether North Plains voters will enact a levy amount of $1.65 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
North Plains’ police response is provided through full-time deputies provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
City officials say that if approved, the levy will provide two more officers to work night shifts and respond to calls 24/7. Currently, North Plains only has local police response available between the hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“That’s something that we wanted to stress — that it would add two officers, similar to the two we have during the day,” City Manager Andy Varner told the City Council at a Feb. 6 meeting.
The council unanimously approved a resolution that will refer the question to voters this spring.
North Plains switched in 2019 from having a small, city-funded police force to relying on county deputies. The city previously used a levy to pay for its city-provided police force, though this would be the first levy to fund county-provided patrols.
North Plains recently approved a five-year contract extension for its agreement with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, though the new levy would pay for around-the-clock patrols and new positions on top of what the county already provides.
In 2000 and 2005, North Plains voters previously approved public safety levies for smaller amounts — 56 cents and 74 cents per $1,000, respectively.
The new levy would mark a significant increase to these amounts, but the $1.65 rate is the lowest of the options weighed by the council, which previously ranged from as high as $1.85 to $2.15 per $1,000.
The levy amount would be for five years and would begin in the 2023-24 fiscal year, if approved by voters.
