The North Plains City Council has referred a ballot measure to local voters, asking whether to enact a five-year levy to fund increases overnight police patrols. 

After weighing a ballot proposal for more than a year, North Plains is asking local voters to approve a local option levy that would allow local police to respond to calls 24 hours per day. 

The measure, which will appear on the May 16 primary ballot, asks whether North Plains voters will enact a levy amount of $1.65 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

 

