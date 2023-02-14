TriMet buses and bus stop benches will once more feature the designs of local children after the conclusion of the second annual “Afterschool is Cool!” poster contest.

The poster contest concluded on Feb. 7 with winning designs selected for the middle and high school categories, as well as a first-place prize for elementary school-aged children.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you