A landslide has closed Timber Road between Strassel and Cochran roads, Washington County announced on Monday, March 6.
County road crews first noticed cracking from the slow-moving landslide in late January, but the damage has crept along and now made Timber Road dangerous to drive on, according the county’s announcement.
“Washington County Land Use & Transportation staff detected the landslide on the edge of the road in January, when cracks appeared in the pavement north of the S curves about halfway between Highways 26 and 6,” the announcement states. “Warning signs were posted, and staff has been regularly monitoring the site.”
Travelers must take a different route, and nearby property owners are being informed. There are no structures beneath the landslide area.
The road is closed indefinitely while Washington County Land Use & Transportation evaluates the damage and comes up with a plan to re-stabilize the road.
