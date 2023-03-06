Timber Road Landslide

The cracks shown along Timber Road are caused by slow-moving landslide activity. Washington County announced an indefinite road closure due to landslide activity on March 6, 2023. 

 Courtesy Photo: Washington County

A landslide has closed Timber Road between Strassel and Cochran roads, Washington County announced on Monday, March 6.

County road crews first noticed cracking from the slow-moving landslide in late January, but the damage has crept along and now made Timber Road dangerous to drive on, according the county’s announcement.

 

