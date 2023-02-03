Intel expected to announce steep job cuts this year (020323-copy)

Intel has invested heavily in semiconductor research and manufacturing in Hillsboro, seen here in the company's new D1X facility. As revenues tumble, the company has already scrapped some future developments and has announced layoffs and other cost cuts this year.

The economy of Hillsboro and Washington County has become inextricably tied to the tech sector, thanks in large part to the presence and growth of chipmaker Intel Corp. in the region.

While news of Intel’s financial struggles have dominated the news in the past year, there are a lot of other players in the region and a lot of other sectors that have grown alongside the semiconductor industry.

Stack Infrastructure, located on Northeast Starr Boulevard in Hillsboro, is adding on to its datacenter campus. It's just one example of how businesses have flocked to expand in Hillsboro thanks to semiconductor companies like Intel being located in Washington County.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.
