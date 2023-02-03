The economy of Hillsboro and Washington County has become inextricably tied to the tech sector, thanks in large part to the presence and growth of chipmaker Intel Corp. in the region.
While news of Intel’s financial struggles have dominated the news in the past year, there are a lot of other players in the region and a lot of other sectors that have grown alongside the semiconductor industry.
“Intel is a tremendously important employer in Oregon,” said John Svicarovich, communications director for the Oregon Business Council. “Industries tend to cluster in places, and they capitalize on talent and resources.”
In Hillsboro, Intel’s presence has led to competitors moving here, but also companies that supply the materials, software and contractors that are necessary to research and produce new generations of computer microchips.
This has bolstered wages in Hillsboro to the tune of a median household income of over $82,000, in 2019 data compiled by the city. Oregon’s median income is around $62,000, and the Portland metro area’s is just under $75,000.
Greater Portland Inc., a public-private partnership that tracks and supports industries in Washington and Oregon, estimates that the technology sector brings in $12.4 billion to the Portland metro area and more than $15 billion statewide.
Despite accounting for only 1% of the U.S. population, Oregon hosts 15% of the country’s semiconductor jobs, Greater Portland says.
“That supply chain is a result of Intel’s huge presence here … and in expanding its presence in the region,” said Monique Claiborne, GPI’s chief executive. “We want Intel to succeed. Oregon is Intel’s heart of R&D, and we’ll maintain our position as a critical area for investment.”
Big business for Hillsboro
Hillsboro is the heart of Oregon’s semiconductor research and design sector, with Intel’s two biggest campuses in the state located in the Washington County seat.
Intel first moved into Oregon with plans for a fabrication plant in neighboring Aloha in 1974.
There are many other semiconductor companies operating in Hillsboro, like Jireh Semiconductor, Qorvo, Lattice, and Retronix.
Hillsboro economic and community development director Dan Dias says over 70 companies directly deal in tech sector goods and services in Hillsboro alone. That’s not counting all the other businesses that benefit because of the development and wages Intel and other tech companies bring to the area.
The construction, health care, banking and hospitality industries have all benefited from the economic boom that Oregon’s Silicon Forest contributes. Datacenters, which provide the digital infrastructure that tech companies rely on, have also been booming in Hillsboro.
“You see this whole industry expanding together, largely with Intel as the leading R&D driver,” Dias said. “So, that really magnifies the economic benefit.”
To attract further expansion and investment by these companies, Hillsboro uses enterprise zones and urban renewal areas, both of which are tools to incentivize industrial development and prepare land for more companies to move in or keep expanding.
Dias gave the recent example of Hitachi High-Tech America opening its global nanotechnology center in Hillsboro’s Technology Park in September.
Hillsboro invested heavily in infrastructure for the northern industrial zone, providing the roads, water and stormwater systems Hitachi needed to make such a large operation viable.
“That is having the infrastructure and having the land availability to meet the demands of future campus opportunities,” Dias said.
Policy tools like urban renewal and enterprise zones, paired with tax incentives provided by Oregon law, “help to offset the investment of some of these semiconductor campuses,” Dias added.
What has already been happening in North Hillsboro is soon to come to the Jackson East neighborhood, as the Oregon Legislature years ago tapped that area — so-called because it encompasses the rural farmland and residential neighborhoods east of Jackson School Road — as the next viable patch of industrial land in the Hillsboro area.
Residents of Jackson East have strongly opposed Hillsboro's plans for their neighborhood, fearing they will be priced out of their homes or forced to move as industrial uses become more valuable than residential ones. They also worry that industrial activity will make their neighborhoods less safe and less appealing to live in.
Hillsboro officials have said property owners don’t have to move or sell their land if they don’t want to, but they also haven't ruled out the city using legal land grabs if property owners refuse to sell in the future.
Hillsboro officials argue that promoting industrial development is ultimately in the community's best interest. Dias said that the tide of this kind of growth can raise all ships in a community like Hillsboro.
“That increased tax base (as well as utility and community service fees) allows us to provide other services and projects,” Dias said. “Collectively, those incentives help the company, but they also help us achieve our local priorities and benefit us directly and indirectly, as well.”
Economic resiliency
But how long can the good times last?
The news of layoffs and downsizing in the tech sector has raised fears locally that Intel and other companies will cut positions and wages at Oregon facilities, too.
While no Oregon layoffs have been announced yet according to Oregon Employment Department notices, Intel has laid off more than 500 people in California in the past year.
Other locally based companies, like Lam Research Corp. — the largest private employer in Tualatin, a smaller suburb southwest of Portland — have also announced cuts this year.
"Lam announced on January 25, 2023, that it is taking a range of actions across our business to manage costs," said Lam's public relations director Laura Bakken in an email. "This includes the difficult decision to reduce our global workforce by 7% (approximately 1,300 employees worldwide)."
While the company did not provide specifics on how many jobs in Oregon were impacted by these cuts, it did mention that Oregon positions were affected.
The local business community is still wary of this news and of what’s to come.
“That was really distressing because it’s not fun to see an organization that’s so productive and powerful in our region have to make such drastic cuts,” said Anneleah Jaxen, chief executive of the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce. “It feels like there’s more bad news to come.”
She added that the Tualatin Chamber, just like business associations across the country, has many members still reeling from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Dias and other local economists say that Hillsboro and Washington County have tended to be more resilient during economic downturns than other parts of the company.
Part of that has to do with what kinds of tech jobs can be found here, Dias said.
While there are manufacturing jobs in Oregon, too, the state is best known as a research and development hub for companies like Intel. Those jobs have traditionally seen fewer cuts during downsizing, and companies may actually funnel a lot more of their spending to R&D when demand for volume declines.
“It’s when we’re seeing those shares being sold off or when we start to see that waning demand in the market for microchips that we tend to see them ramp up those kinds of investments,” Dias said. “It’s a major component of why we have actually seen a lot of stability in this industry, thanks to Hillsboro’s and Washington County’s unique position.”
Essentially, companies tend to invest more heavily in research during market downswings, both because they can get better prices and because they want to be ready to compete when demand for their microchips returns.
Dias pointed out that Intel made many of its latest investments to its Ronler Acres campus during the Great Recession, more than a decade ago.
The same was true of the 2020 recession caused by COVID-19. While businesses like hotels and restaurants struggled during the pandemic closures, tech businesses boomed as demand for their products skyrocketed.
This allowed Intel to keep building in Hillsboro, including expansions to its D1X factory that opened last year.
Despite this trend, the downturn in the tech sector has already had some local ramifications. Intel has scrapped plans to build a $700 million datacenter cooling research lab in Hillsboro, which was supposed to start construction this year.
Part of the current downswing can be explained by the so-called “rubber band effect” of macroeconomics. As markets surge, there will be a resulting snap back whenever that demand wanes.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also pointed to this cyclic nature of the industry during remarks at a World Economic Forum last month in Davos, Switzerland. He said that, while Intel has pared down some of its short-term investments, the company is still planning to invest heavily in bolstering its research and production to meet future demand.
He and others pointed to economic forecasts that show the market for semiconductors is expected to double by the end of 2030, so there’s no time to slow down. And the global pandemic exposed how reliant U.S. markets have become on overseas supply chains for the microchips that go into our electronics, vehicles and more.
“Here, we needed a global crisis to realize that we had allowed ourselves to become acutely dependent on single points of failure in the supply chain,” Gelsinger said. “That’s the core lesson we need to have taken to right this economic, technological supply chain shock that we’ve gone through.”
Attempting to solve this production and research gap, Oregon and the United States have made huge investments in the semiconductor industry in the past year — with legislation like the $280 billion CHIPS Act, and the state’s Future Ready Oregon initiative to invest millions.
In Oregon, Gov. Tina Kotek and House Speaker Dan Rayfield said last month they want to pump hundreds of millions of dollars into the state's semiconductor industry.
Dias says these investments are needed — and even somewhat overdue.
He argues there’s been some “complacency that has creeped over our state and our region” in the tech industry, which has been such a huge part of Oregon and Washington County’s economy for decades.
“We’re faced with a situation where (we’re asking), ‘Do we become and maintain ourselves as a frontrunner, or does everyone else in the pack start to catch up to us?’” Dias said.
Not only do companies like Intel stand to gain a lot from the billions in subsidies passed as part of the CHIPS Act, but Oregon has convened a Semiconductor Competitiveness Taskforce, comprised of industry leaders and local politicians, that is tackling the issue.
Chris Edmonds, a spokesperson for the Oregon Business Council who works with the task force, thinks Oregon is well-positioned to rise to the challenge.
“Oregon is uniquely positioned because we have the single most concentrated semiconductor cluster in the country,” he said. “Our goal is not what Oregon’s semiconductor industry looks like tomorrow, but more what does it look like in 2027 and 2030?”