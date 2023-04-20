The newly renovated and renamed Aloha Inn has officially reopened this week with a new mission: providing a place for people in need to call home.
Now called Heartwood Commons, the 54-unit former motel — purchased by the county in 2021 to be converted into a bridge shelter — officially reopened Thursday, April 20.
The building, located at 3333 S.W. 198th Ave., previously served as temporary shelter space for people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.
It closed for renovations after a burst water main in late 2021 damaged several of the housing units. One wing was shut down to occupants, while the other served as a space for more short-term stays during parts of 2022.
The damage was addressed as part of the reconstruction and renovation of the building’s interior. But the $10 million project also converted what were once motel rooms into proper apartments, with modern appliances and accessibility standards for long-term supportive housing.
Community Warehouse, an organization that collects donated household furniture and other items to be given to those who need them, partnered with the county to quickly furnish all the units earlier this year.
Most of the work was paid for using Metro bond funds approved by voters in 2018, as well as money from the 2020 supportive housing services levy.
The former Aloha Inn was renamed Heartwood Commons following a community engagement process.
The 54-unit apartment building will serve individuals who require additional services, like mental health treatments and assistance for substance abuse disorders.
County officials touted the development as an important milestone for providing the kinds of wraparound services that people need to transition into long-term housing.
“Washington County continues to address the homelessness crisis using every tool we have, including converting motels into supportive housing, a proven and effective method,” said Commissioner Nafisa Fai in a statement. “Having a roof over your head gives people a place to start over, a place to heal that centers dignity and humanity.”
The county says nearly 1,300 people transitioned from homelessness into stable housing in 2022. More than 1,000 are expected to be housed by county programs over the next year.
During this year’s State of the County speech, Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington highlighted the county’s efforts to invest in more projects and services to address homelessness.
The county has used the 2018 and 2020 voter-approved funds to build 117 new units of affordable housing — apartments tailored to households making below the median household income. Another 580 units are currently under construction, with 117 more slated to start being built soon.
That totals 814 apartment units to be completed before the end of next year, Harrington said.
The county has also committed to expanding its inventory of homeless shelters, which are geared toward more short-term stays and providing services that get people into permanent housing.
Washington County has nearly 370 total shelter beds across several communities, with about 170 of those operating year-round.
“We’re well on our way to reaching our goal to add 250 year-round shelter beds, to meet the diverse needs of our most vulnerable community members,” Harrington said.
The county recently approved $10 million to add another 315 year-round shelter beds, which will be distributed throughout multiple locations.
Included in that pool of money are plans for a 75-bed shelter site on Northwest 17th Avenue in Hillsboro, which is the current site of the Safe Rest Pods. That group of Conestoga-style huts, which provide temporary housing, could move to neighboring Cornelius, with another pod site mooted for Forest Grove as well.
There are also new shelters planned for Tigard, with one that will convert the former Quality Inn into a bridge shelter, though the Tigard site plans to focus on medically fragile individuals and families, according to a March county board meeting.
Just Compassion, a service network operating in Tigard and Beaverton, is planning to expand its shelter capacity right down the street from the Quality Inn site, looking to add up to 60 beds to the current 20-bed congregate shelter.
Open Door HousingWorks, which operates the Hillsboro Safe Rest Pods, is looking to purchase a vacant lot in Cornelius to build a 30-unit shelter. That site is tentatively slated to take the Safe Rest Pods when they are moved from West Hillsboro as construction on a permanent shelter site begins.