Heartwood Commons (Aloha Inn)

The former Aloha Inn is now reopened as Heartwood Commons, a 54-unit permanent supportive housing complex designed to help lift Washington County residents out of homelessness. 

 Courtesy Photo: Washington County

The newly renovated and renamed Aloha Inn has officially reopened this week with a new mission: providing a place for people in need to call home.

Now called Heartwood Commons, the 54-unit former motel — purchased by the county in 2021 to be converted into a bridge shelter — officially reopened Thursday, April 20.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you