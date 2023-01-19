Washington County formally appeals flavored tobacco ruling (011923-copy)

Washington County enacted a ban on all sales of flavored tobacco products in late 2021. Now, state legislators are pursuing a statewide ban on such products in a newly introduced bill. 

A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in late 2021.

HB 3090, introduced in the young 2023 legislative session by Rep. Lisa Reynolds, an Oak Hills Democrat, would end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol products, statewide. The bill is also sponsored by Sens. Elizabeth Steiner, D-Portland, and Bill Hansell, R-Athena, as well as and Rep. Hai Pham, D-Hillsboro.

