Residential customers in unincorporated Washington County can get a reduced rate for garbage and recycling service, even if they are above the poverty level, according to a press release from the county.
Households making 185% or less of the federal poverty level, or $51,338 per year for a family of four, can have their garbage and recycling bills cuts by 75%, says Washington County, after the board of commissioners approved a reduced rate program in June of 2022.
That would bring the cost of the standard 32-gallon per week garbage and recycling service to $7 per month. The county says it could achieve this reduced rate program with no general rate adjustment to other customers.
“Instead of implementing a universal rate decrease, the County opted to implement a reduced rate program for low-income households,” said Thomas Egleston, Solid Waste & Recycling manager, in the release. “This allows the rates for most customers to remain constant and the system to fund the reduced rate program, giving low-income community members a significant discount on essential services instead of marginally lowering rates across the entire customer base.”
Households can apply online at this website, or in person and by requesting an application by mail. More information on Washington County’s residential recycling and garbage service can be found on the county’s website.