Residential recycling rates can be reduced for residential customers in unincorporated Washington County. 

 Courtesy photo: Metro

Residential customers in unincorporated Washington County can get a reduced rate for garbage and recycling service, even if they are above the poverty level, according to a press release from the county.

Households making 185% or less of the federal poverty level, or $51,338 per year for a family of four, can have their garbage and recycling bills cuts by 75%, says Washington County, after the board of commissioners approved a reduced rate program in June of 2022.