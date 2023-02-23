logos-washington-county-seal.jpg

Washington County’s budget town hall, a chance for the public to learn about the pressing fiscal issues impacting the county government, will be held virtually instead of in a hybrid setting due to the weather.

Washington County recently revealed that its expenses are outpacing revenues, and the board of commissioners and county administrators must trim $25 million out of next year’s budget in order to balance the books.

 

