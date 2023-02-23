Washington County’s budget town hall, a chance for the public to learn about the pressing fiscal issues impacting the county government, will be held virtually instead of in a hybrid setting due to the weather.
Washington County recently revealed that its expenses are outpacing revenues, and the board of commissioners and county administrators must trim $25 million out of next year’s budget in order to balance the books.
The county also faced a $30 million revenue shortfall last year, but the stopgap measures used to balance the current fiscal year's budget won't be enough this time around.
Future cuts are also coming, as officials say the deficit will continue to grow unless the county takes a fine-toothed comb to the services and programs it offers.
The county’s chief financial officer said services will be impacted, though county leaders are in the process of deciding which ones.
The budget town hall will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 via Zoom and streamed live on YouTube. Find the details here.
