Cornelius Pass Road Ditch Rescue

Rescue crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue assisted two passengers who were struck in a ditch after a vehicle left the road on Cornelius Pass Road on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. 

 Courtesy Photo: TVF&R

Firefighters reportedly rescued two people who were trapped after the vehicle they were in went down an embankment along Northwest Cornelius Pass Road, north of Hillsboro, on Sunday night, Jan. 29.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the vehicle collision a little after 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a release by TVF&R.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you