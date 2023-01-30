Rescue crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue assisted two passengers who were struck in a ditch after a vehicle left the road on Cornelius Pass Road on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Firefighters reportedly rescued two people who were trapped after the vehicle they were in went down an embankment along Northwest Cornelius Pass Road, north of Hillsboro, on Sunday night, Jan. 29.
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the vehicle collision a little after 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a release by TVF&R.
Two vehicles were involved but only one went down into an embankment along Cornelius Pass Road, the announcement states. No injuries were reported.
Two passengers in the vehicle that went down the ditch near McCarthy Creek were fine, but they couldn’t get out of the ditch without assistance from firefighters and members of Hillsboro’s Heavy Rescue 3 team, said Hillsboro Fire spokesperson Piseth Pich.
McCarthy Creek runs from the Tualatin Mountains north into the Multnomah Channel. It parallels Cornelius Pass Road, which is maintained by the Oregon Department of Transportation as Highway 127, for much of its length.
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."