Snow in Forest Grove, February 2023 (022323-copy)

Downtown Forest Grove is blanketed in snow on the morning of Feb. 23, 2023 after a surprise winter storm hit the Portland metro area. 

As the snow began to accumulate across Washington County on Wednesday, Feb. 22, road restrictions took effect, many facilities were closed and activities were canceled.

Announcements of closures continued into Thursday, Feb. 23.

This story will be updated as more information on closures and street conditions becomes available.

 

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public's interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that's invaluable for local communities. It's why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

