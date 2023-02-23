As the snow began to accumulate across Washington County on Wednesday, Feb. 22, road restrictions took effect, many facilities were closed and activities were canceled.
Announcements of closures continued into Thursday, Feb. 23.
In Hillsboro, the municipal government announced that all public facilities would be closed Thursday, and the Hillsboro School District canceled school and all afternoon and evening activities.
Private schools were also impacted, as St. Matthew Catholic School in Hillsboro also announced a Thursday closure. Faith Bible Christian School has already announced it will be closed Friday, Feb. 24, as well.
The Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center also announced that all in-person care was on hold for the day, though virtual tele-health appointments continued as planned.
Closures impacted the entire Portland metro region, as even more snow got dumped on the east side of the Tualatin Mountains. School districts in Beaverton, Forest Grove and Tigard-Tualatin, among others, also announced snow days.
Portland Community College initially announced that remove operations and classes would continue, while in-person classes were canceled, but a more recent announcement stated that all in-person and remote operations were canceled for the day.
Washington County Circuit Court proceedings are also canceled for Thursday.
Washington County Land Use & Transportation announced Wednesday evening that snow zones were activated on parts of Barnes Road, Cornell Road and parts of 175th Avenue. That means snow tires or other traction devices are required in the following areas:
Traction control devices are required by law when snow zones are in effect, and law enforcement can issue citations to drivers who fail to adhere to these restrictions.
Washington County Land Use & Transportation said on Wednesday evening that the department “may need to have abandoned vehicles towed off the roads as they may pose a safety hazard.”
“They can affect the visual field of drivers and impede the passage of snowplows, emergency vehicles and public transportation,” the county’s announcement said.
Some TriMet buses and MAX lines continued to operate throughout Washington County, as the agency said in a press release that crews took proactive measures to warm up buses and clear out snow and other obstructions.
However, public transit riders should stay home, if possible, and expect service delays. Stalled vehicles and down tree branches may still impact bus routes as snow accumulates.
Current weather forecasts from the Portland National Weather Service office show that snow is expected to let up today and tomorrow, though a wind-chill advisory is in effect until noon on Friday, Feb. 24.
This story will be updated as more information on closures and street conditions becomes available.
Reporter
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."
