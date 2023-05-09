Reedville Regional Trail

A segment of Reedville Regional Trail near Hillsboro will receive a facelift starting in June. 

 COURTESY MAP: WASHINGTON COUNTY

A section of the Reedville Regional Trail near Hillsboro is getting a facelift.

The multi-use trail primarily serves the unincorporated community of Reedville and winds along the Bonneville Power Administration’s Pearl-Keeler electrical transmission line.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you