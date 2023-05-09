A section of the Reedville Regional Trail near Hillsboro is getting a facelift.
The multi-use trail primarily serves the unincorporated community of Reedville and winds along the Bonneville Power Administration’s Pearl-Keeler electrical transmission line.
The in-progress trail segment is between Baseline Road and Southwest Johnson Street, which boasts Trachsel Meadows and Paula Jean parks.
Trail segment renovations will include paving and repairs on the multi-use path; neighborhood spur connections improvements; street crossing upgrades at Augusta Street, Rock Road and Jay Street; the installation of a bridge over Reedville Creek; and new trail lighting, wayfinding signs, dog waste facilities and waste bins.
Construction is slated to start in June and finish this fall. The estimated cost as of this year is $2.8 million.
The trail project is paid for by the MSTIP Opportunity Fund, grant funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Gain Share funds.
Residents are invited to meet the project’s contractor at an open house scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at Indian Hills Elementary School, 21260 S.W. Rock Road in Aloha.
Spanish interpretation is available. Other language interpretation, including sign language, should be requested at least 24 hours in advance. To request these services, contact Washington County at 503-846-7822. Dial 7-1-1 for the telecommunications relay service.
To learn more about the project, visit the Reedville Trail Project webpage or call Capital Project Services at 503-846-7800.
