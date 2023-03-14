Oregon Health Authority: Avoid being outside during smoky conditions (031423-copy)

Wildfire smoke filling the Willamette Valley in September 2017, and increasingly bad wildfire seasons are contributing to overall worsening air quality in the Pacific Northwest, a new report finds. 

 Courtesy photo: U.S. Forest Service

Despite a relatively mild wildfire season in 2022 for smoke in the Portland metro region, overall air quality decreased throughout the Pacific Northwest region compared to the previous year.

New data released from IQAir — a Swiss-based global air quality tracking company contracted by the World Health Organization (WHO) — breaks down the 2022 Annual Air Quality Report Card.

 

