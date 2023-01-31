Oregon’s youngest-ever state senator wants to bring underrepresented voices and issues to Oregon’s upper chamber — including issues with which she has personal experience.
Wlnsvey Campos, 27, was elected as the youngest Oregon senator in the state’s history in November after nearly 56% of voters selected her to represent Senate District 18, a new district boundary formed from the redistricting process that was triggered by the 2020 U.S. Census.
The Aloha Democrat achieved the recognition as the youngest senator just a term after serving as the youngest female state representative in Oregon history.
“It’s funny to think of how young I am, but also how much I’ve lived,” Campos said. “When we talk about issues of food insecurity or lack of affordable healthcare and affordable housing … these are things I can speak to directly.”
She said she will focus on these issues that are most personal to her, but she also thinks it’s time for the Oregon Senate to recognize more issues that impact young Oregonians of all stripes.
“I am part of a crop of new legislators who are bringing a millennial perspective to the chamber,” Campos said. “I think it’s critical that we bring more of that.”
Aside from being young, she also noted that she is the only woman of color in the Oregon Senate right now, and she brings new perspectives as a Latina woman who grew up in an economically disadvantaged household as well.
Deciding to run
Campos said she originally hadn’t considered running for Oregon Senate so soon after her first election to the House of Representatives. It was only after a few colleagues encouraged her to run for the newly formed Senate district — centered on Aloha, with parts of Beaverton, Hillsboro and rural unincorporated Washington County as well — that she gave it some serious thought.
“Ultimately, it was recognizing that we lack that diversity and representation on the Senate side more than we do in the House,” Campos said.
Campos said she has found the Senate to be “a very welcoming and supportive space for a legislator like myself.”
But still, she sees value in getting fresh voices into a chamber that has historically been filled with older, white lawmakers.
“We are starting to see that shift on the Senate side, but I want to be a part of that push to do more and ask more of our community,” Campos said, “and to be unafraid of being bold.”
Washington County is Oregon’s most ethnically diverse, and Campos’ district spans a diverse community. Demographic data collected during the latest Census shows about 21% of SD 18 residents identify as Hispanic or Latino. The Asian American and Pacific Islander population accounts for another 17%.
Personal pursuits
But what are the new perspectives Campos, in particular, brings to the Senate?
Campos grew up in Bandon, a coastal community in Coos County. She remembers what it was like utilizing food stamps, free or reduced lunch programs, taking advantage of local food pantries, and living in low-income housing.
She credits her success in life to programs that helped address food and housing insecurity.
“A child can’t focus in a classroom without that access to food,” Campos said.
Taking advantage of social programs and local resources “allowed me to be successful in my education,” the senator added.
That’s why, Campos says, she is pursuing legislation that can expand existing programs and create new ones that will help low-income Oregonians succeed.
She pointed specifically to the Food for All Oregonians Bill, which seeks to expand Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to people regardless of their residency or citizenship status in the country.
Campos also wants new legislation to create a restaurant meals program for elderly, disabled and homeless individuals, who may not be able to easily get to the grocery store or cook up the food that they can normally buy with SNAP benefits.
“This is a piece of legislation that comes from folks who work with these populations and who recognize that these folks are disproportionately impacted,” Campos said. “Though, I think it’s a conversation we should continue having to see how we can further expand that to other groups.”
She also wants to pursue legislation that further regulates the rental industry, particularly in limiting annual rent increases.
“We do have some caps in place right now, but what we’re seeing lately is that this doesn’t work for a lot of renters,” Campos said. “We’re seeing, especially with all the inflation that we’ve seen … that there are folks who are really worried about losing their housing because they can’t afford the $100 or $200 increases to their rent.”
She also mentioned a bill that would extend tax credits and programs that both incentivize new low-income housing construction, as well as maintaining the housing that’s already been built.
Youth engagement
Campos says that pursuing a political career at such a young age means she often gets questions about whether she plans to run for higher office someday. She says she’s focused on doing the job she has now.
“We’re going to see how this goes,” she said. “I’m not going to be aspiring to all these other things when I want to make sure I’m doing this job right now and doing the best to represent the folks I have to represent right now.”
Above all, Campos said she appreciates how she has a unique ability to speak from a position that could encourage more young Oregonians to engage with policymaking and even run for office.
“I recognize that I am in a good position to advocate for a number of issues … particularly as somebody who is young in this state,” Campos said. “I don’t take this for granted, and I’m going to continue to work hard and hope that I can continue to help inspire that youth engagement in politics.”