The Oregon Legislature is remembering one of its own in 2023.
A Senate concurrent resolution would enshrine and memorialize the name of Ralph Brown, the former mayor of Cornelius whose memorial service last year drew hundreds of mourners.
Brown also served briefly in the Oregon House, as he was appointed in 2002 to fill a vacancy.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 6, introduced by Sen. Janeen Sollman and Rep. Susan McLain, brought teary-eyed testimony from Brown’s family and his many colleagues in politics and community service.
“Ralph Brown continues to create a legacy of positive change,” said Sollman, a Hillsboro Democrat, during her Senate testimony on the resolution on Feb. 2. “This Senate concurrent resolution celebrates the life and accomplishments of Ralph Davis Brown, recognizes and honors his contributions to people of Oregon.”
Brown’s colleagues described how he was a constant presence at every community event in Cornelius and surrounding areas. If it was a fundraiser, a community service opportunity or just a fun time for the local children, Brown and his wife were there.
“Everywhere I went, Ralph and Carol were there,” said Cornelius Mayor Jef Dalin. “We’re all better for the cheerful work that Ralph has done in the community.”
Washington County mourned Brown’s loss twice — first when he was reported missing in May 2021, after he drove away from his family home in Cornelius; and then again, almost exactly a year later, when his remains were identified in a vehicle found submerged in the Willamette River near Newberg.
Brown was a lifelong educator, mostly in the Hillsboro School District. He served as mayor of Cornelius from 1975 to 1977, then again from 1995 to 2002, when he was appointed to fill the remainder of former state Rep. Jim Hill’s term in House District 29.
A moderate Republican, Brown sought his party’s nomination for a full term but lost in the primary to Mary Gallegos, Hill’s sister.
Brown later served a term on the Forest Grove School District's board of directors.
Although he was best known for serving as a mayor and city councilor in Cornelius, colleagues described how Brown was active in and passionate about the neighboring communities of Forest Grove and Hillsboro, too.
Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway recalled waiting with other search and rescue volunteers at Rogers Landing County Park in Newberg, near where the last GPS coordinates were reported from Brown's cellphone.
Callaway said he turned to speak to a woman and her teen daughter while waiting for the search to begin, asking them how they knew Brown.
They responded that they’d never met him, but that they were inspired to come help with the search after reading about Brown in local news reports.
“That’s one of the special things about Ralph,” Callaway said during his testimony. “He was the most relatable person I’d ever met … such that even those who read about him could relate to his decency and goodness.”
Brown was also an avid runner and athletics supporter and coach, and as a sports booster, he was active with the athletics department of Forest Grove High School. He founded an annual New Year’s Day run that now symbolically bears his name, Ralph’s Run.
Brown helped found Forest Grove High School’s Hall of Fame for athletics in 2010.
Former Forest Grove Mayor Pete Truax was inducted last year for his decades as an announcer at Vikings sports games.
“The bar on entry into that hall was lowered considerably when I was elected to that hall,” Truax quipped. “My wish was to have gone into that hall with my friend, Ralph Brown, but his induction will wait a year, at his family’s wishes. That hall will be immeasurably enriched when Ralph is entered next year.”
Brown wore many more hats in life.
Brown served in the U.S. Army National Guard during the 1960s, attended church at the the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, and was an enrolled member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the resolution notes.
He grew up in Astoria — where he was a three-sport athlete in high school — and retained a lifelong fondness for his hometown, even though he embraced the community in Hillsboro, Cornelius and Forest Grove.
Aside from serving in politics for decades himself, Brown also inspired a new generation of policymakers in western Washington County.
“I was very fortunate to grow up with Ralph and his wife, Carol, as my next-door neighbors,” said Cornelius City Councilor Angeles Godinez-Valencia. “I feel very honored have had the opportunity to have had him as a mentor.”
McLain, who has represented House District 29 since 2015, is a former teacher in the Hillsboro School District herself.
The outpouring of support and admiration for Brown that has continued even following Brown's disappearance and death has inspired his surviving family members.
“I thank you all for this support,” said Brown’s daughter, Laurie Saunders, speaking via video call from West Virginia. “The last couple years have been tough for the family … but I appreciate all of the sentiment that has been spoken today already and what is to come.”
Aside from Brown’s estimable service in life, Sollman also pointed out that Brown’s disappearance in 2021 prompted Oregon to update its Missing and Endangered Person Alert System, ensuring a coordinated statewide agency response whenever a vulnerable adult like Brown — who had been suffering from memory loss in the final years of his life — goes missing.
“Even through this tragic loss, Ralph continued to do service to the community,” Sollman said. “There came hope for a future where a system would have improvements put in place to better serve vulnerable Oregonians that go missing when driving a vehicle.”
Everyone who spoke urged legislators to pass the resolution honoring Brown’s service.
“Ralph Brown’s life had a wonderful, positive ripple effect,” said Sollman. “Everyone he came in contact with he gave his time, his attention, his authenticity and focus.”