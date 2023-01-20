Advocates for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault say the gaps in protection for these victims in Oregon’s criminal justice system have been around for decades.
But Oregon’s attempt at bail reform, Senate Bill 48, which became effective in July 2022, has exposed these gaps even further.
“The gaps for survivors already existed,” said Rachel Schutz of the Washington County Family Justice Center. “This simply exacerbated them.”
SB 48 did away with Oregon’s patchwork system of bail amounts and pretrial releases, which often varied by county and by courtroom. Under the new system, all criminal suspects instead fall into one of three categories.
The most serious is reserved for high-level violent felonies. Defendants in those cases can be held without bail until they appear before a judge to hash out the terms of their release agreement. Prosecutors can apply to deny any kind of release for violent defendants.
The other two categories are for lower-level offenders — those who are deemed not to pose a safety risk if released back into the community to await their arraignments, trial dates or sentencings.
The purpose was to make the system more equitable, so affluent suspects couldn’t simply post bail and be released, and so low-income suspects who couldn’t afford bail weren’t left in already-overcrowded jails for weeks or months at a time before they’ve even been convicted of a crime.
But domestic violence cases are often left in a gray area when it comes to what is considered a violent offense.
Strangulation, for instance, is a felony crime in Oregon when it happens during a domestic violence incident. But it’s a misdemeanor in many other cases, and it’s not necessarily deemed a violent felony even in domestic violence incidents, depending on the facts of the case.
The byzantine legalities around how strangulation is categorized can leave victims of domestic violence vulnerable if their abuser is released right after their arrest, especially because experts say that this time is the most critical in the lives of survivors.
“We know that the most lethal time in a survivor’s life is when they try to get help or get out,” Schutz said. “It’s in that window that they have the greatest risk of death or serious injury.”
“We’ve seen that in all the cases that have been exposed this year when someone ended up tragically dying,” she added. “Their abuser was released, and then on that next contact is when (their victims) were killed.”
Local tragedy
One of those cases was the Scholls-area double homicide on Nov. 16, in which police say Carlos Jimenez-Vargas went to his family’s home in the 23000 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and shot his wife, Gabriele Jimenez Perez, and her sister, Lenin Hernandez Rosas, before taking his own life.
Jimenez-Vargas had been arrested weeks prior on suspicion of domestic violence assault and strangulation. His release agreement stated that he was not to visit the house or contact his victims.
But a follow-up investigation found that the court never provided the address to the GPS tracking company contracted to keep tabs on Jimenez-Vargas’ whereabouts. Because of this, the courts never flagged that he had broken his release agreement by visiting the house just a few days before he returned with a gun.
Schutz said these kinds of tragedies highlight why Oregon needs to include domestic violence offenders in the list of suspects who are eligible to be held without a release agreement.
“The charges for domestic violence are already relatively light,” Schutz said. “The statutes are already not strong enough to protect victims.”
She mentioned, for instance, that the crime of strangulation wasn’t considered a felony at all until 2018, and only after years of fighting to change the law by victim’s rights advocates.
Oregon has a higher rate of domestic violence and sexual assault cases than the national average, and Schutz believes the state's laws contribute to that.
“I would advocate that there needs to be carveouts, and more violence screenings, for domestic and sexual violence cases because of the dangerousness of the dynamics,” Schutz said. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all situation.”
Systemic failures
State Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, is herself a survivor of domestic violence in her Gales Creek home growing up in the 1970s and 1980s.
She described firsthand how quickly her father’s anger, fueled by alcoholism and his own childhood trauma, could turn violent.
“That escalation, we know that when the abusers have access to their victims, the violence is most likely to escalate and result in death,” Sollman said.
She also said she saw firsthand how the law enforcement and criminal justice systems sometimes fail to act in cases of alleged domestic violence — even when the police are involved.
“Honestly, this isn’t a negative against people I grew up with … but the times that we grew up in, I’m not sure that much was ever really done, Sollman said. “I think people felt that it was a family matter … the police would come when someone called and he would be able to talk himself out of any trouble.”
And the court system can also fall short of getting victims the protection they need, too, the double homicide case shows.
Court records show Jimenez Perez tried to obtain a restraining order against her husband prior to the shooting, describing an earlier incident when he threatened her with a gun.
In the audio transcripts of that hearing, Jimenez Perez describes a previous instance where Jimenez-Vargas “pulled out a gun and started loading it and saying … we were going to kill each other.”
She was asked if she thought he was serious.
“I thought he was serious,” Jimenez Perez responded. “I think he was drinking, and he seemed pretty serious about it.”
Jimenez Perez later added, “I was afraid that he was going to threaten me again, because he had that one other time.”
Her application for a restraining order under the Family Abuse Prevention Act was denied.