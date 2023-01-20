Reports: Double homicide victims were suspect's wife, her sister (012023-copy)

The family of Gabriele Jimenez Perez (center left) is seen here on this screenshot from the GoFundMe page set up to help pay for funeral costs following a Nov. 16 double homicide in Washington County. The case has become a case study in how Oregon's criminal justice system often fails to protect victims of domestic violence. 

 Courtesy Photo

Editor's Note

This is the second part of a two-part series looking at bail reform and changes to the criminal justice system in Oregon. Read the first part here.

Advocates for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault say the gaps in protection for these victims in Oregon’s criminal justice system have been around for decades.

But Oregon’s attempt at bail reform, Senate Bill 48, which became effective in July 2022, has exposed these gaps even further.

WashCo Family Justice Center

The Washington County Family Justice Center in Beaverton is a resource for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Advocates there say Oregon law lacks protections for these victims, and local criminal cases highlight this deficiency.

Troy Shinn is a reporter based in Hillsboro.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you