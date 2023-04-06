The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated just how reliant the United States is on the internet — and how inconsistent access can be depending on where you live and what kind of service you have.
The disparity between rural and urban areas, in particular, prompted Congress to include billions in investments for broadband as part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Now, lawmakers at every level are trying to make sure the money gets spent where it’s needed.
A roundtable discussion in North Plains on Wednesday, April 5, demonstrated the kind of attention the issue has garnered.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small all visited with local leaders at Atfalati Ridge Elementary School to discuss the opportunities and struggles baked into the broadband effort.
North Plains, a town that nearly doubled in population between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, was a fitting setting for the conversation. Not only is it fast-growing and expected to continue on a quick pace, but it’s also located right next to Oregon’s growing technology hub in Hillsboro.
Torres Small, who formerly represented New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District — a sprawling, mostly rural district in one of the country’s most impoverished states — said North Plains is indicative of the urban-rural overlay the federal programs seek to address.
“Sitting inside this very exciting new school, you see the growth. If you look out this window, you see all the new development,” she said, gesturing out of a second-floor commons area of the school that opened in 2021. “And then if you look out this side, you see open fields. You see the rural history and legacy that we have right here.”
The conversation wasn’t just a victory lap touting the new federal money, however. It was a chance for representatives of local communities to explain the hurdles that still remain.
Federal funding
The most immediate funding has come through $2 billion to the USDA's ReConnect program, which prioritizes getting funding to rural areas that need it most immediately.
“It’s based on the distressed communities index or the social vulnerability index,” Torres Small explained, describing financial tools the government uses to identify communities who qualify. “If you fall within one of those communities, there are additional points for how that application is scored, so you’re more likely to get funding if you’re providing service in those areas.”
As of December 2022, Oregon has received a little over $75 million and served just under 5,000 households with that money, a breakdown by the agency said.
The next pool of money comes from federal grants issued by the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program (BEAD).
About $42.5 billion will be passed on to states to disburse to broadband projects proposed by counties, schools, economic development organizations and other eligible entities.
That money is expected to be available this fall, Torres Small said.
Impact to schools
Aside from the lawmakers in the room, there were representatives from local schools, healthcare organizations, community-based organizations, and rural county commissioners present.
They spoke about how the pandemic highlighted the deficiencies in broadband access for many Oregonians, as education moved entirely online.
Atfalati Ridge principal Dani Johnson explained how the remote model particularly impacted students who live in rural areas.
“The biggest impact that we saw was during the pandemic, during our distance learning,” Johnson said. “Specifically, the attendance in our north and northwest areas, the rural areas, students didn’t have reliable internet … it widened the access gap for those students.”
Students from the Hillsboro School District, which also serves North Plains, recalled how unreliable internet access led to them falling behind in their schoolwork.
Justin Reynolds, a junior at Glencoe High School, said that he often struggled to stay connected during virtual classroom instruction, mentioning a specific incident where he was booted from his virtual classroom during a math test.
“I would open a new tab to access the math test and I would get kicked from the Google Meet (classroom) because the internet was bad,” Reynolds said. “I would have to go on my mobile network data, and we didn’t have unlimited data.”
He said he wasn’t alone in having his grades and social life slip as a result.
“Many students have been set back in their high school careers because of this,” Reynolds concluded.
More than schools or rural areas
While the roundtable discussion took place inside a school, the issue of broadband reliability and access extends far beyond education.
Deanna Palm, executive director of the Hillsboro-based Washington County Chamber of Commerce, noted how many local businesses struggled to transition to online sales and services, too.
“There were really a lot of businesses that had kind of neglected their online presence because they didn’t really feel that they needed it,” Palm said. “We need to make sure our small businesses in any community are able to grow.”
The health care industry was also impacted, as many medical visits that would normally be conducted in-person at a clinic or hospital were suddenly forced to go virtual, in telemedicine systems.
“When the pandemic hit, we went to 95% telehealth medicine,” said Dr. Laura Byerly, chief medical officer of Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center. “When that hit, we had to get out of the buildings ... and became much more reliant on our internet access.”
She described how she herself struggled just to perform administrative tasks with the internet service she has in her home north of Yamhill.
“If I was a patient trying to have a visit with my doctor, it wouldn’t work,” she said. “It would drop; it would freeze.”
Accessibility & training
Officials also urged the federal and state governments to focus not just on the infrastructure aspect, but also on programs that provide people with devices and train how to use them.
Organizations like Centro Cultural de Washington County say the issue of access goes beyond just putting the fiber optic cables in the ground. Centro Cultural assists poor families and primarily Latino households — many of which are current or former farmworkers — in both rural and urban areas.
“We mostly serve the working poor … and everything that has impacted what everyone’s said before also impacted the farm community as well,” said Maria Caballero Rubio, Centro Cultural’s executive director, at Wednesday’s roundtable. “And you put on top of that the layer of not being able to understand the language … and not only do they not have access to internet, but they don’t have access to computers.”
It was just one example of ways local community leaders said the federal funding would be especially helpful if lawmakers funneled more into economic assistance programs that helped regions apply and prepare for the money that’s coming down the pike.
Community training on ways to avoid being scammed online was another need highlighted — as many people are unaware of the risks of spam, phishing and other online swindles. Lawmakers expressed particular worry over the rise in scammers stealing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
Some money has been earmarked to help states and community entities navigate the application process, Torres Small noted. She also again pointed to the equity metrics baked into the bill that are intended to make sure the money gets to rural and underserved areas.
She acknowledged, however, that there is more work to be done.
“Clearly, we’re not there yet,” Torres Small said. “But I think we have the right people and the capability to get it done.”
More work to do
The federal lawmakers all said that they would take the feedback they heard in North Plains and implement it, aiming to clear some of the red tape and provide more direct resources to the areas that need them most.
Most of the federal grant money, whether coming directly from national agencies or being funneled through states, require local and regional governments to demonstrate that there is a plan in place to utilize the funds for broader internet investments and equity.
Not every county has the same resources — or ability to hire technical advisors to craft these applications — to compete for the pool of funding.
“We know how important this is,” Bonamici said. “We know what an equity issue it is … for the people we represent. Even though we’re sitting in a school, (the issue of broadband) is education but it’s also healthcare and economic development.”
Wyden, who has worked on internet issues for decades and crafted many laws and tax codes related to the online economy, said federal dollars don’t amount to much if the programs remain inaccessible for those who need them most.
“It doesn’t matter if the programs don’t work, just as you’ve described, out in the real world,” he said.
Wyden and Bonamici both said they would take what they heard in North Plains back with them to Washington, D.C. — though they have their own hurdles to clear for lasting policy change, Bonamici added.
“I heard a lot today that makes me motivated to continue to work with the administration, and with the senator,” Bonamici said. “If we need legislative fixes, that can be a little challenging in a divided Congress, but there are some things we can do in existing law to help.”