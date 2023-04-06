Broadband_01.jpg

Federal lawmakers were drawn to North Plains for a discussion of broadband access on April 5, 2023.U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, left, gave kudos to United States Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small for her work on implementing Congress' 2021 infrastructure bill.

 Jaime Valdez

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated just how reliant the United States is on the internet — and how inconsistent access can be depending on where you live and what kind of service you have.

The disparity between rural and urban areas, in particular, prompted Congress to include billions in investments for broadband as part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

U.S. lawmakers Sen. Ron Wyden, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, and USDA Undersecretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small at Atfalati Ridge Elementary School in North Plains on April 5, 2023. 
U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Undersecretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small speaks during a roundtable discussion on the 2021 infrastructure bill, which aims to bolster broadband access for rural areas and underserved communities. 
Justin Reynolds, a Glencoe High School junior, tells lawmakers how unreliable internet connection impacted his education during the remote instruction of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
A roundtable discussion at Atfalati Ridge Elementary School in North Plains on April 5, 2023, drew lawmakers from every level to talk about rural broadband access and the gaps exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. 
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici speak during a roundtable discussion on rural broadband access in North Plains on April 5, 2023. 

 

