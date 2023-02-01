Intel may be planning more layoffs, according to report (013122-copy)

Intel, a computer chip research and manufacturing company with large campuses in Hillsboro and Aloha, has announced steep job cuts and other cost reductions after diminishing revenues. 

Intel has announced big cuts this year, including pay and benefit reductions, as the computer chip manufacturing giant attempts to right the ship after a series of dismal earnings reports.

The company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, released Thursday, Jan. 26, showed a 32% decline in revenue. The summary warned that sales will likely continue to drop this year.

 

