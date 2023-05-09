Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway and Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty have endorsed Oregon’s planned $1 billion share of a replacement for the Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Washington.
Both spoke at a hearing of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation, which is considering two financing plans.
“Even though I am the mayor of a city 15 miles to the west of this bridge, I hear consistently from our businesses and residents how traffic delays on the I-5 bridge impact access between our city and the greater metropolitan region,” Callaway said in person May 4.
Hillsboro is home to 13% of Oregon’s manufacturing jobs — led by Intel, Oregon’s largest private employer with 22,000 workers — and Callaway said Intel is also Vancouver’s fifth largest employer.
“This means that we welcome workers from across the region on a daily basis,” he said. “The transportation challenges posed by the current I-5 bridge impact thousands of people.”
The Oregon Legislature recently approved a $210 million plan to seek some of the billions available from the federal government under a 2022 law (CHIPS and Science Act) to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. One of the leaders of the joint committee that came up with that plan is Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro.
“Safe, resilient and effective transportation infrastructure is going to be vital to Oregon’s efforts as we ensure that we maximize our competitiveness with other states,” Callaway said.
Under a 2021 federal law known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Oregon and Washington hope to secure as much as $2.5 billion to match their contributions to a new bridge.
“For all those jobs Mayor Callaway was talking about, they have to drive through my community to get there,” Beaty said via video link as she balanced her newborn child on her lap. “So that is why it is important that you see two mayors urging you to pass this bill.
“The time is now,” she added. “We have an opportunity to signal a bistate commitment and unlock significant federal funding — funding that will not come to Oregon if we do not move forward.”
Out-of-state support
Washington state Sen. Annette Cleveland cannot vote on the pending Oregon legislation in HB 2098, but she spoke via video May 4 in support of the bill as well.
Cleveland, a Democrat from Vancouver, sits on the bistate legislative committee that is overseeing the project.
She took office in 2013, when the Republican majority that controlled the Washington Senate then declined to fund that state’s share of what was then a $3.4 billion project — even though Oregon legislators agreed to a state share. The project was revived in 2016, the year after Democrats took over the majority, and bistate discussions resumed.
Cleveland spoke via video link at the May 4 meeting of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation. She said:
“I’ve worked with many of you over the past seven years to put the building blocks in place to show our federal partners our shared commitment to ensuring that Interstate 5 continues to be a critical pipeline for travel and commerce in our region. This is a critical project for the West Coast’s major transportation corridor.”
According to a recent report by the American Transportation Research Institute, the I-5 bridge was the top-ranked among six traffic bottlenecks in Washington state, and No. 31 nationally. Oregon had just one listed — the Rose Quarter interchange of Interstate 5 and 84, ranked 28th nationally. The current northbound span was built in 1917, and the southbound span in 1958.
“The more-than-100-year-old design of the current bridge is structurally unsound,” Cleveland said. “The cost of doing nothing couldn’t be clearer. If the previous project had been funded and allowed to go forward, we would be driving on a new bridge now at half the current cost.”
Another way forward?
The Washington Legislature agreed to its $1 billion share last year, and approved a plan for tolls at its session this year, for a project now estimated at between $5 billion and $7.5 billion. The Oregon legislation caps its overall cost at $6.3 billion.
However, a bloc of House Democrats — Mark Gamba of Milwaukie, Travis Nelson of North Portland, Courtney Neron of Wilsonville and Hoa Nguyen of Southeast Portland — said they support an alternative proposed by Rep. Khanh Pham, also a Democrat from Southeast Portland.
The alternative proposes just $250 million in state bonds backed by the tax-supported general fund — instead of all $1 billion in bonds over eight years (four budget cycles) — and the other $750 million from as-yet unspecified highway user fees. Those include fuel taxes — although Gov. Tina Kotek says she will oppose that specific increase — plus driver license and vehicle registration fees that have repaid bond issues for previous state highway and bridge projects.
Pham’s alternative also would require a federal commitment of $2.5 billion before the state treasurer could issue bonds — and completion of the bridge and transit components before work can start on any of the I-5 interchanges in the project.
Pham sits on the joint committee; the others do not.
The House co-chair is Rep. Susan McLain, D-Forest Grove; the Senate co-chair is Sen. Lew Frederick, D-Portland.