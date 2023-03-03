WashCo veterans have expanded medical options following PACT Act

Vicki Horn, supervisor for Washington County Veteran Services, explains expanded coverage under the PACT Act to Sgt. Pheonix Brooks. Washington County veterans can turn to this agency for help with their medical coverage.

 Courtesy Photo: Washington County

Aloha is home for a lot of veterans, and the American Legion hopes to make benefits more accessible to them.

The American Legion has announced a special session in Aloha to teach veterans about the benefits of Veterans Affairs claims and the recently passed Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.