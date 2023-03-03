Vicki Horn, supervisor for Washington County Veteran Services, explains expanded coverage under the PACT Act to Sgt. Pheonix Brooks. Washington County veterans can turn to this agency for help with their medical coverage.
Aloha is home for a lot of veterans, and the American Legion hopes to make benefits more accessible to them.
The American Legion has announced a special session in Aloha to teach veterans about the benefits of Veterans Affairs claims and the recently passed Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
“Military veterans in and around the Northwest Oregon area are invited for special service sessions hosted by The Oregon American Legion, District 1,” Oregon legion membership chairperson Dan Burks said in a press release Friday, March 3.
The session will be at the American Legion Post 104 in Aloha from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
The legion originally planned to have the session at the Moose Lodge in Warren, but the lodge lacked the capacity for the event.
Aloha is a good community to host the event because "there's lots of veterans over there," Burks noted.
Burks said there are a lot of benefits for veterans, but they aren’t always easy to access.
“One of the biggest deterrents for veterans getting benefits is the fact that there's a lot of paperwork, and you don't always know which form to file or which T to cross,” Burks said.
These benefits can range from assistance getting housing to scholarships to medical assistance.
As of 2022, 82 veterans were homeless in Washington County, according to the 2022 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development report.
Burks said the legion is one of the community organizations that aims to help these veterans.
The new PACT Act passed by Congress in 2022 is a benefit the legion particularly hopes to make veterans aware of.
“There are hundreds of 1000s of claims put in due to the passing of the PACT Act,” Burks said. “With that being said, not everybody knows a lot about what the pact act is (or) how it works.”
The act expands veterans affairs health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, the chemical defoliant known as Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.
While prior acts also aimed to help veterans exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, Burks said this act makes the benefits more accessible.
“For a long time, it's been very difficult to get any benefit from those because you had to claim this, prove that, (and) have documentation,” Burks explained. “The PACT Act makes that a lot easier to go through.”
The American Legion will have service officers at the session who can expertly help veterans navigate the system of benefits to find and access the ones available to them.
While there are state and federal veterans affairs departments that help veterans access benefits, Burks said organizations like the legion are important in making sure veterans are heard on the local level.
“The reason why these posts are so important is they have the finger on the pulse of their community,” Burks said. “Without that, the department or state wouldn't have an idea what's going on in each little area.”