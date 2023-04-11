Washington County Circuit Court has concluded its experimental specialty court program, designed to address a backlog of cases where defendants have not been assigned an attorney.
While officials say the results were promising, the root cause of the problem doesn’t show any signs of letting up. In fact, court data shows that, despite dozens of cases being resolved by the so-called Wingspan III court docket, the backlog has only shrunk slightly since the hearings started in February.
Specialty court
A statewide shortage of public defenders has contributed to the backlog.
The Wingspan III court borrowed the name and approach from previous specialized dockets done during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to address court backlogs — which were previously held at the Wingspan Events Center in Hillsboro.
Despite its name, Wingspan III was instead held inside the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Hillsboro. It used a similar approach to its predecessors to try and chip away at the backlog.
The idea was to provide a docket with preset court dates available to defendants who didn’t have their own attorney assigned to their case. By getting defendants before judges, offering them plea deals, and having an attorney advise them on whether to take it, the hope was that a number of cases could be resolved through the specialty court, lessening the burden on the court system overall.
The results show that most defendants who qualified for Wingspan III did take plea deals.
The program was a coordinated effort by the circuit court, prosecutors, and the Oregon Defense Attorney Consortium (ODAC) to try and resolve as many backlogged cases as possible.
Eight ODAC lawyers were contracted for designated hearing dates, providing temporary representation for defendants who didn’t have an attorney assigned to their case.
“These lawyers don’t have the capacity to take on 100 new clients, but some of them have the ability to do a limited number of hours of work on the case … so they’ve agreed to take on the case on a limited basis to try and resolve it,” said Robert Harris, director of the consortium, earlier this year.
During hearings that took place over February and March, 66% of the cases where the defendant appeared in court were resolved.
Of the 62 resolved cases, court data shows, 37 resulted in convictions, and seven cases had the charges dismissed. Another six cases are listed as pending, while 26 of them remained unresolved.
Problem persists
All people who are charged with a crime have the constitutional right to an attorney under the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. If they can't afford their own, the court appoints a public defender to their case.
But a shortage of public defenders in Oregon has, in part, resulted in more of these cases piling up — where a defendant's case cannot proceed in court because they don't have representation.
Wingspan III was designed to address some of these cases.
When compared to the data over time, the results indicate that Wingspan III was more effective in preventing the backlog from growing wider than it was outright eliminating it.
In Washington County, there are currently 93 cases in which a defendant is facing charges, isn't being held in jail, and doesn’t have an attorney. (Unrepresented defendants who were in jail were not eligible to have their cases heard in the Wingspan III specialty court.)
That number was just over 100 back in mid-January, when prosecutors and defenders were preparing for the six-week Wingspan III docket. That means that while Wingspan III resolved dozens of cases, the overall backlog only marginally shrunk.
“It’s kind of like you’re pouring water into a glass at the same time you’re draining it from the bottom,” Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton said. “Our goal is to drain more than what’s being put in.”
Barton said the data highlights the need for broader conversations about how to address the root causes of the case backlog. He compared Wingspan III to “treating the symptom and not necessarily the disease.”
While he didn't rule out another round of the specialty court program, he also thinks it's just a temporary salve.
“I think there’s not a lot of appetite for doing the exact same thing again,” Barton said. “I think what happened was that number was high, it went down, and then it crept back up again.”
Barton still pointed to the results — that about two-thirds of cases on the Wingspan III docket were resolved, including those that still have pending plea agreements and are likely to take them during set-over hearings — as evidence for why his office was optimistic as Wingspan III progressed.
The case backlog was down to 67 by mid-March, Oregon Circuit Court data shows, before rebounding again in recent weeks.
“I think if you put it on a graph, you’d see a flat line or even a slight, steady increase, then you’d see a drop-off … that was Wingspan III,” Barton said. “Now, it’s re-approaching the same level it was at before.”
Barton said the Wingspan series also only addressed one part of the problem. He believes the bigger issue is the backlog of people who have been arraigned on charges and are being held in jail, but their cases are stalled while they have no attorney to represent them.
“Those are people facing charges, sitting in a jail cell, without an attorney,” Barton said.
The number of such defendants in Washington County, as of this article’s publication Tuesday, April 11, was 35.