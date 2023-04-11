WashCo judge rules against county's flavored tobacco ban (041123-copy)

Washington County Circuit Court, located in Hillsboro, tested out a new kind of specialty court program to address a backlog of cases where defendants do not have court-appointed attorneys to represent them. 

Washington County Circuit Court has concluded its experimental specialty court program, designed to address a backlog of cases where defendants have not been assigned an attorney.

While officials say the results were promising, the root cause of the problem doesn’t show any signs of letting up. In fact, court data shows that, despite dozens of cases being resolved by the so-called Wingspan III court docket, the backlog has only shrunk slightly since the hearings started in February.

 

