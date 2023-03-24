photo-filler-police-handcuffs-justice.jpg

Police have arrested two juveniles they say are connected to a fatal crash at the Sunset Square Shopping Center in Hillsboro on Sept. 22, 2022.

Hillsboro police on Friday afternoon, March 24, provided an update on the fatal crash that resulted in the deaths of two women who were cousins.

 

