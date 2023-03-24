Police have arrested two juveniles they say are connected to a fatal crash at the Sunset Square Shopping Center in Hillsboro on Sept. 22, 2022.
Hillsboro police on Friday afternoon, March 24, provided an update on the fatal crash that resulted in the deaths of two women who were cousins.
Police said Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton, and Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, died at the scene of the Sept. 22 crash on Northwest 185th Avenue. They were inside of a vehicle that was struck by another speeding vehicle as they turned out of the shopping center after 7 p.m. that night.
Police said that the vehicle that was struck was severed and part of it “continued southbound and burst into flames.”
The other vehicle, occupied by two people, continued southbound for approximately 100 yards from the point of impact. One of the occupants was transported to a local trauma center due to injuries from the crash.
Witnesses told officers that a second occupant of that vehicle fled from the scene. A K-9 was called to locate the suspect but was unsuccessful.
In the Hillsboro Police Department’s update on the crash Friday, police said they arrested two juveniles in connection with the crash. They are currently lodged at the Donald E. Long Detention Center in Portland.
The juveniles’ names were not released, and as a matter of policy, Pamplin Media Group does not name juveniles accused of a crime unless they are being tried as adults.
