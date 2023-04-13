Courthouse Surveillance Video -- Regalado-Pina

A still from surveillance video at the Washington County courthouse in Hillsboro depicts a man police identified as 34-year-old Jaime Regalado-Pina fleeing from his probation hearing on Monday, April 10, 2023.

 Courtesy Image: Washington County Sheriff's Office

Courthouse surveillance video shows how a defendant left the courtroom during a probation violation hearing on Monday, April 10.

Footage released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on April 13 depicts a man the agency identified as Jaime Regalado-Pina leaving courtroom 301 after a judge ordered him to be remanded into custody.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you