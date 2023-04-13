A still from surveillance video at the Washington County courthouse in Hillsboro depicts a man police identified as 34-year-old Jaime Regalado-Pina fleeing from his probation hearing on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Courtesy Image: Washington County Sheriff's Office
Courthouse surveillance video shows how a defendant left the courtroom during a probation violation hearing on Monday, April 10.
Footage released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on April 13 depicts a man the agency identified as Jaime Regalado-Pina leaving courtroom 301 after a judge ordered him to be remanded into custody.
Regalado-Pina appeared in court out of custody, but the Sheriff’s Office says a judge “recognized Regalado-Pina as being under the influence,” and court security was called to the courtroom to place him in custody.
The video provided by the Sheriff’s Office shows Regalado-Pina turn and start walking toward a door behind the public seating area. As a deputy arrives through another door, the video shows the defendant leaving the room.
The video then cuts to a different camera capturing Regalado-Pina running through a nearby hallway. He heads to a set of doors, then runs back the way he came as a deputy comes through them in pursuit.
The video ends and doesn’t depict what happens next, but the Sheriff’s Office said Regalado-Pina fled the courthouse and was captured a block away, after either running into a parked car or being hit by a vehicle near the corner of North First Avenue and Northeast Lincoln Street.
“The deputy in pursuit did not see the impact but heard it,” said Sgt. Daniel DiPietro in an email. “If Regalado-Pina was hit by a car, the person driving the car did not stop.”
The Sheriff’s Office says a “detective driving in the area jumped out of his vehicle to help take Regalado-Pina into custody shortly after Regalado-Pina impacted the vehicle.”
Regalado-Pina was examined at a nearby hospital, was determined to have minor injuries, and then was lodged at the Washington County Jail.
This is the second time this year a defendant has fled from the courthouse. The other one was on Feb. 27, when Edi Villalobos Jr. fled from deputies after they removed his restraints following a break in his murder trial.
DiPietro drew a distinction between the two incidents, pointing out that Regalado-Pina was not in custody before or during the probation hearing.
“If there is no Adult In Custody (AIC) in a courtroom during court proceedings, a deputy is usually not present,” he said. “As with other circuit courts around the state, WCSO is not funded to staff courtrooms during out-of-custody probationary hearings. It would take significant additional staffing if a deputy were always present during court proceedings.”
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."