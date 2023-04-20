A Portland man is in police custody on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting reported in Aloha early Thursday morning, April 20.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Miguel Vidalez was arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 18800 block of Southwest Farmington Road just after midnight.
“Multiple community members called to report that they had heard a gunshot and saw a woman in the apartment complex (who) appeared to have been injured,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.
Deputies arrived and contacted the victim, who was outside and reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies provided medical aid until paramedics from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Metro West Ambulance took over.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries and is in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was not identified.
Detectives learned that the suspect, Vidalez, and the victim’s daughter were in a verbal argument prior to the shooting. Vidalez reportedly left the scene in the victim’s car before deputies arrived.
At 2:38 a.m., Vidalez was arrested at a residence in North Portland with the help of the Portland Police Bureau. The Sheriff’s Office said he was taken into custody without incident.
Vidalez was lodged at the Washington County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Hillsboro Police Department and Beaverton Police Department.
