A Portland man is in police custody on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting reported in Aloha early Thursday morning, April 20.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Miguel Vidalez was arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 18800 block of Southwest Farmington Road just after midnight.

 

