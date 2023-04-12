Hillsboro Police arrested Shea Oneill, pictured in his jail mugshot and captured on home surveillance cameras during the alleged burglary, on April 7, 2023. The agency is still investigating whether he is connected a string of other burglaries in the North Hillsboro area.
The Hillsboro Police Department arrested a man they suspect of multiple burglaries in North Hillsboro.
Police say 40-year-old Shea Oneill, whose address is listed as a Portland P.O. box in court records, attempted to burglarize two residences at the Commons at Hawthorne Village apartment complex, successfully breaking into at least one.
Surveillance footage gathered from residential Ring cameras depict a man, whom police identified as Oneill, wearing a white ski-style mask that obscures his face. Some media outlets have quoted residents in the area describing it as an "alien mask."
The release from the agency states Oneill was arrested on April 7 following a search of his residence. He was lodged at the Washington County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary and attempted burglary, as well as possession of a burglary tool or theft device.
The Hillsboro Police Department says it’s continuing to investigate whether Oneill is connected to several other burglaries in North Hillsboro in recent weeks.
Oneill has prior burglary convictions on his record, according to court documents, including a 2004 conviction in which he was sentenced to a year for two counts of second-degree burglary.
Hillsboro police ask anyone with information on the burglaries to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111.
