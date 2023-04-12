Oneill, Shea

Hillsboro Police arrested Shea Oneill, pictured in his jail mugshot and captured on home surveillance cameras during the alleged burglary, on April 7, 2023. The agency is still investigating whether he is connected a string of other burglaries in the North Hillsboro area. 

 Courtesy Photo: Hillsboro Police Department

The Hillsboro Police Department arrested a man they suspect of multiple burglaries in North Hillsboro.

Police say 40-year-old Shea Oneill, whose address is listed as a Portland P.O. box in court records, attempted to burglarize two residences at the Commons at Hawthorne Village apartment complex, successfully breaking into at least one.

 

