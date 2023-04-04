The Hillsboro Police Department and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue are investigating the death of a man following a residential structure fire on Tuesday morning.
The structure fire alarm went out around 7:44 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. One male victim was reportedly found deceased inside a residence in the 200 block of Southeast 28th Avenue.
The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.
“The investigation is in its initial phases and is expected to determine cause and origin of the fire and cause and manner of death,” said a Hillsboro police spokesperson, Lt. Doug Ehrich, via email. “These may take several hours or even days to determine.”
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue released more details on the response later in the afternoon, saying the fire was reported in a multi-unit duplex building at 265 S.E. 28th Ave.
The alarm was quickly upgraded to call more engines to the scene, HFR said in its release.
"As crews accessed the rear of the structure, they encountered heavy flames and black smoke," HFR stated. "Additional firefighters entered the structure to search for anyone inside the home."
Firefighters found a deceased male and dog inside the home. Two adults living in the adjoining unit were able to evacuate safely, officials said.
The American Red Cross was called to assist two adult residents who were displaced by the fire. A Hillsboro Public Safety Chaplain responded to assist the residents, neighbors and first responders at the scene.
