April 2023 Hillsboro Fire Fatal

Emergency responders in Hillsboro say a man was found inside of a residence that caught fire in the 200 block of Southeast 28th Avenue on the morning of April 4, 2023. 

 PMG Photo: Troy Shinn

The Hillsboro Police Department and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue are investigating the death of a man following a residential structure fire on Tuesday morning.

The structure fire alarm went out around 7:44 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. One male victim was reportedly found deceased inside a residence in the 200 block of Southeast 28th Avenue.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you