Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men following an alleged robbery in Hillsboro on Monday, May 15.

 PMG File Photo

Three men with guns were arrested following an armed robbery near the 200 block of Northwest 338th Avenue in Hillsboro.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, and located a victim who described being hit over the head with a handgun. The victim was able to describe the alleged attackers and their vehicle.