Three men with guns were arrested following an armed robbery near the 200 block of Northwest 338th Avenue in Hillsboro.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, and located a victim who described being hit over the head with a handgun. The victim was able to describe the alleged attackers and their vehicle.
A short time later, a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description pulling into a business complex. As the deputy attempted to contact the vehicle’s occupants, one of three occupants fled on foot.
Deputies say Bryce Kim, 18, tossed a loaded Glock handgun in a roadway. Kim was captured a few blocks away without incident.
The other two suspects stayed near their vehicle. Emilio Martinez, 23, was in possession of a loaded and concealed Glock, deputies said. Gustin Stephens, 20, the driver of the vehicle, also admitted he had a loaded Glock concealed under the driver’s seat.
Kim, a Hillsboro resident, was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful use and possession of a firearm, and second-degree assault.
Stephens of Hillsboro was arrested on charges of first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving while suspended.
Martinez of Beaverton was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and cocaine.