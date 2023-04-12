Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, Feb. 27

Officers assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with locating a suspect in the 100 block of Northeast Second Avenue who escaped from custody while awaiting trial.