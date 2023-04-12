Monday, Feb. 27
Officers assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with locating a suspect in the 100 block of Northeast Second Avenue who escaped from custody while awaiting trial.
A subject was arrested for hit-and-run near Northeast Orenco Station Parkway and Cornell Road and for a warrant. The suspect was also in possession of fentanyl.
Officers responded for a welfare check in the 700 block of Northeast Autumncreek Way and discovered a man who was deceased. No criminal activity is suspected.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Officers assisted the Washington County Probation and Parole Department with arresting a man in the 100 block of North First Avenue.
Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries near Northeast Cornell Road and Century Boulevard.
A man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 200 block of Northeast 28th Avenue.
Wednesday, March 1
An observant patrol officer recognized a wanted person while he was driving his car in the 1000 block of Southeast Maple Street. The officer stopped the car, and the driver was taken into custody.
Officers responded to the report of an assault in the 600 block of Southeast Washington Street. Both parties were interviewed, and it was determined there was no evidence a crime occurred.
An unidentified suspect stole items out of an unlocked gym locker and then stole the victim’s car with the keys in the 7400 block of Northeast Imbrie Drive.
Thursday, March 2
Officers located an occupied stolen vehicle in the 7300 block of Northeast Imbrie Drive and arrested a man for unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
A man and a woman were arrested after being found inside a detached garage in the 2500 block of Northeast Overlook Drive that did not belong to them.
A woman was arrested for harassment and for a probation violation after being called in for acting suspicious in the 1600 block of Northeast Cornell Road.
Friday, March 3
An officer on routine patrol located a vehicle in the 3400 block of Northeast Veterans Drive that had been reported stolen out of Tigard.
Officers assisted the Oregon Department of Human Services with taking children into protective custody in the 10000 block of Northeast Eider Court.
A man presented a note to a bank teller in the 300 block of South First Avenue, demanding money. The man fled on foot and was later identified. The investigation is ongoing.
A patrol officer stopped a vehicle in the 2100 block of Northeast Barberry Street and the passenger fled on foot, partially concealing a shotgun. A K-9 track ensued, and the gun was located, though the passenger was not. The driver, a juvenile, was referred to the Washington County Juvenile Department for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Saturday, March 4
The shotgun located the previous night was reported stolen by the owner in the 1900 block of Northeast Darby Street. It had been taken from his car sometime during the previous few days.
A man was arrested after stealing two bags of groceries in the 2500 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
A man was arrested in the 2200 block of Northwest 185th Avenue after claims he had pointed a gun at someone were confirmed by video.
A man was arrested in the 1000 block of Southeast Baseline Street after stabbing an acquaintance. The knife used was also recovered.
Wednesday, March 5
A man was found passed out in his car at the intersection of Northeast John Olsen Avenue and Wilkins Street. He was arrested for DUII, and his blood alcohol concentration was 0.20%, two and a half times the legal limit.
A woman was arrested for trespassing after returning to a location in the 18000 block of Northeast Eider Court to which she had been told not to come back.
Officers responded to the report of a vehicle-versus-fence traffic crash in the 2100 block of Northeast Clarendon Street. The vehicle fled the scene and was not located.